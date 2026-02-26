Two Members of the Folk Nation Gangster Disciples Indicted for Murders in Brooklyn in 2012 and 2015

Earlier today, a five-count superseding indictment was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn that includes new racketeering charges relating to defendants Kwyme Waddell and Paolo Alfarobarber, who, along with co-defendant Joel Myrie, are alleged to be members of the Folk Nation Gangster Disciples (GD). The superseding indictment charges both Waddell and Alfarobarber with racketeering conspiracy including predicate acts of murder, robbery, fraud, and narcotics trafficking. Waddell is charged with the murder of Franklin McPherson in September 2012 and Alfarobarber is charged with the murder of Armani Thomas in November 2015.

