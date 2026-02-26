Bridal Shop Owner Pleads Guilty to Employment Tax Crimes Spanning a Decade

A Parker, Colorado woman pleaded guilty today to willfully failing to pay over employment taxes for more than a decade.

According to court documents, Donna M. Savoy owned and operated Donna Beth Creations (“DBC”), a bridal studio in Denver, Colorado. In her role, Savoy was responsible for withholding Social Security, Medicare and income taxes from her employees’ wages, paying those funds over to the IRS and filing quarterly employment tax returns.

For a decade – that is, from the first quarter of 2014 through the fourth quarter of 2024 – Savoy admitted that she withheld taxes from her employees’ wages but willfully failed to pay them over to the IRS. Savoy also willfully failed to file employment tax returns for that entire period. According to her plea agreement, Savoy spent the tax money she held in trust on personal and business expenses. In total, Savoy caused a tax loss to the United States exceeding $1.3 million.

Savoy pleaded guilty to one count of willful failure to account for and pay over trust fund taxes. She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15, 2026, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Stuart A. Wexler of the Criminal Division’s Tax Section is prosecuting the case.