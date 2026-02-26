Submit Release
Leaders in Law, Human Rights, and the Study of Democracy to Speak at Pomona College Commencement

[Justice Goodwin Liu,] an associate justice of the California Supreme Court, a humanitarian promoting international peace, justice and human rights, and a scholar and author of bestselling books on democracy and state-building will address more than 400 graduates and their guests at the Pomona College Commencement on May 17. These speakers, selected by the Board of Trustees’ honorary degree committee, will also receive honorary doctorates in recognition of their extraordinary achievements and commitment to public service.

