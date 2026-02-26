CA Supreme Court won’t review case of rapper Tory Lanez

The California Supreme Court today rejected a defense petition seeking its review of the case of rapper Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during a 2020 dispute in the Hollywood Hills.

