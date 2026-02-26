Kuzá Beach & Adventure Park Showcases Cozumel’s Newest Attractions at ANATO 2026 in Colombia

Kuza's Beach and Adventure Park's General Concept

Beach club and adventure park debuts at the Mexican Caribbean Pavilion, showcasing its new beach club, water park and upcoming zipline to global buyers.

BOGOTá, BOGOTá, COLOMBIA, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuzá Beach & Adventure Park made its debut at the Mexican Caribbean Pavilion during ANATO 2026, Colombia’s leading travel trade show, to promote Cozumel’s natural beauty and expanding entertainment offerings to key international markets.Held February 25–27 and organized by the Colombian Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies, ANATO is one of Latin America’s most important tourism business events, bringing together global wholesalers, tour operators, and industry leaders.Representing Kuzá, Leyla Osorio, CEO of Global Cruises, led strategic meetings with international wholesalers and tourism companies to introduce the park’s newest developments.“We are proud to join the coordinated promotional efforts led by tourism authorities and private-sector partners across Quintana Roo,” said Osorio. “At ANATO, we are presenting the launch of Kuzá’s beach club, water park and cooming soon, three new zipline circuits—an exciting entertainment experience designed to further strengthen and diversify Cozumel’s tourism portfolio.”Kuzá is part of the official Quintana Roo delegation participating in the Mexican Caribbean Pavilion, which was inaugurated by Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism, Josefina Rodríguez Zamora. The delegation includes state and municipal tourism officials, as well as representatives from the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council and leading hospitality associations.By participating in ANATO 2026, Kuzá reinforces Cozumel’s position as a dynamic destination that blends natural attractions with innovative adventure experiences, expanding options for international travelers seeking immersive Caribbean escapes.About Kuzá Beach & Adventure ParkKuzá Beach & Adventure Park offers a unique blend of beachfront relaxation and adventure experiences in Cozumel, with attractions designed for families, cruise passengers, and leisure travelers alike.

