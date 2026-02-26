Submit Release
News Release – DOH Authorizes Reopening of Jade Palace 2 in Kailua-Kona

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

 

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

 

DOH AUTHORIZES REOPENING OF JADE PALACE 2 IN KAILUA-KONA

 

26-018

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 26, 2026

 

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaiʻi — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch authorized the reopening of Jade Palace 2, issuing a green “pass” placard during a follow-up inspection on Feb. 24.
Jade Palace 2 received a red placard on Feb. 19. The food establishment, located at 575-5595 Palani Road in Kailua-Kona, is operated by Minh Tuan Tran.

 

The DOH required the food establishment to take the following corrective actions:

 

  • Discard all contaminated food products;
  • Increase professional pest control operator services and submit the service report to the DOH;
  • Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food and non-food contact surfaces;
  • Remove unnecessary equipment and supplies to prevent harborage sites;
  • Retrain employees on proper food organization and date marking; and
  • Have the mechanical dishwasher repaired.

 

During a follow-up inspection, the DOH determined that all corrective actions had been completed.

 

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

 

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

 

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/soh.

