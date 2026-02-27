Sparks Fly at STEELPORT: Announcing 2026 Factory Events Blending Culinary Culture with American Craftsmanship

STEELPORT Co-founder and Bladesmith Eytan Zias using a grinding machine as he makes an 8" Chef Knife at the STEELPORT Factory, open to visitors. The STEELPORT Factory hosts monthly Chef-led Knife Skills Demonstrations the last Saturday of every month. STEELPORT Founder/CEO Ron Khormaei at the STEELPORT Factory gives tour for guests to see behind the scenes.

STEELPORT Knife Co. factory offers public tours, chef demos, artisan maker events, and more

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- STEELPORT Knife Co. , manufacturer of premium American-forged cutlery and kitchen tools, announces the 2026 events calendar for its factory space focused on knife manufacturing, culinary education, and community programming.The STEELPORT Factory is an active knife manufacturing floor, retail storefront, event venue, and educational space. Located at 3602 NE Sandy Blvd. in Northeast Portland, bridging the Hollywood and Laurelhurst neighborhoods, the STEELPORT Factory is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Unlike traditional retail spaces, the STEELPORT Factory is an active production facility that offers:>> Factory tours for a behind the scenes look at the production team at work>> Education about knife care from STEELPORT experts>> Monthly chef-led knife skills demos and other special events throughout the year>> Retail space with the full line of STEELPORT knives, cutting boards and kitchen accessories, as well as FINEX Cast Iron Cookware, the heritage cast iron brand also founded by STEELPORT CEO Ron Khormaei.>> Free sharpening of any STEELPORT knife through the company’s SharpForever program“Community, connection, and third places,” said Ron Khormaei, Founder and CEO of STEELPORT Knife Co. “We designed our factory to be more than a place where knives are made; it’s a gathering space where culinary passion meets a deep respect for maker culture and handcrafted heirlooms. When someone takes home a STEELPORT knife, they’re carrying with them a piece of Portland; an heirloom crafted by a small, employee-owned Oregon company to create memories in the kitchen for generations.”“Visiting STEELPORT Knife Co.’s factory is one of those uniquely Portland experiences where you can see what makes this city — and Oregon — so special,” said Mike Thelin, Co-founder of Feast Portland and Hot Luck food festivals. “It’s an opportunity to step inside a working American manufacturing space, connect directly with skilled craftspeople, and understand how Portland’s maker culture intersects with our nationally recognized culinary scene. That kind of access is rare, and it reflects the authenticity, creativity, and independence that define Oregon as a destination.”UPCOMING EVENTS AT THE STEELPORT FACTORY:STEELPORT Factory has recently expanded its culinary education programming by adding Monthly Knife Skills Demo Series. Held at 11 a.m. on the last Saturday of every month, the free, one-hour demonstrations feature acclaimed Portland chefs sharing practical culinary techniques in an intimate setting. Upcoming Knife Skill Demos include:- February 28 — Chef Earl Ninsom of Langbaan: "How to Make Thai Beef Salad"- March 28 — Chef Carlo Lamagna of Magna Kusina: "How to Breakdown a Chicken + Chicken Adobo Recipe"- April 25 — Chef Peter Cho of Han Oak: "Korean Cuisine at Home demonstration"- May 30 – Chef Althea Grey Potter of Bar Nouveau: "How to Cut Herbs Perfectly"Past chef demos include some of Portland’s most acclaimed restaurants, including Le Pigeon, Canard, Nodoguro, Coquine, Ken’s Artisan Pizza, Salt & Straw, Toya Ramen, and Urdaneta.Throughout the year, the STEELPORT Factory will also host quarterly large-scale public marketplace-style event celebrating Portland’s culinary and maker communities, including: Portland Sourdough Showcase (Wednesday, April 1) – A National Sourdough Day celebration featuring Portland's best bakers selling, sampling, and sharing their expertise, slicing sourdough loaves using STEELPORT’s 10” Bread Knife.- Pre-Father’s Day Artisan Market (Saturday, June 13) – A curated marketplace featuring more than a dozen local artisan brands, ideal for Father’s Day gifting.- National Knife Day: Portland Knifemaker Showcase (Saturday, August 22) – Hosted in partnership with the Portland Knife Center of Excellence (PKCOE), this annual celebration convenes Portland-based knife brands including Benchmade, CRKT, Gerber, Leatherman, William Henry, and more. Past programming has included knife demonstrations, sharpening competitions, historical displays, and food and drink from local partners, all showcasing why Portland is “Knife Town, USA”.- Pre-Thanksgiving Holiday Market (Saturday, November 21) – A seasonal gathering of locally made artisan food brands to help stock the holiday kitchen.STEELPORT products are handcrafted locally in Portland using all US-sourced materials, reflecting the team’s “Built Local” philosophy, combining the values of shopping local with Made in the USA manufacturing. By handcrafting in Portland, the company maintains close relationships with customers, suppliers, and retail partners, while supporting domestic industry and reducing global supply chain dependency. This helps the STEELPORT team ensure heirloom quality standards, support the local economy, and strengthen community connection.STEELPORT knives are manufactured and sharpened by hand in Portland, Oregon, combining premium materials, traditional techniques with modern innovation, and American heirloom craftsmanship. All STEELPORT products feature iconic designs, functional details and are handcrafted locally using all US-sourced materials.

