Los Angeles Hosts 25th Anniversary USA Hip Hop Dance Championship

2025 USA Champions - The Killas - Las Vegas, Nevada 2025 USA JV MegaCrew Champions - Chapkidz - Fairfield, California

America's Best Hip Hop Dance Crews Compete in Los Angeles to Earn a Place on Team USA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nation’s top dance crews will take the stage in Los Angeles as Hip Hop International (HHI) presents the USA Hip Hop Dance Championship , April 10–12, 2026.Across two days of national competition, the country’s best dance crews representing states from across the nation will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals and earn a place on Team USA at the World Hip Hop Dance Championship, taking place in Phoenix from July 25 through August 1, 2026. Widely regarded as “The Olympics of Hip Hop Dance,” The World Hip Hop Dance Championship brings together National Champions from 55 countries in the world’s largest and most prestigious hip hop dance championship.Audiences will experience championship-level choreography, precision, creativity and athleticism as crews perform before a panel of nationally certified judges. To get a taste of what the event is all about check out the highlights video from last year's championship The USA Hip Hop Dance Championship will be held at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Convention Center at 2500 North Hollywood Way, Burbank, California.Media Preview Day – Friday, April 10Championship weekend begins with Media Preview Day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., as crews rehearse and run through their competition routines. Live shots and interviews can be arranged beginning at 8:00 a.m. by request.Preliminary Competition – Saturday, April 11Preliminary rounds begin with Junior Crews at 9:00 a.m., followed by the Varsity Division at 10:30 a.m., the Adult Division at 1:15 p.m., JV MegaCrews at 4:00 p.m., Mini Crews at 5:45 p.m., and MegaCrews at 7:30 p.m. Crews range in size from three to 40 dancers. Crews will be judged and scored, with results determining advancement to the Finals.Finals – Sunday, April 12Finalists return to the stage at 4:00 p.m. to compete for gold, silver and bronze medals. The top five finishers in each division will earn a place on Team USA, advancing to represent the United States at the World Championship.About Hip Hop International. Founded in 2002, Hip Hop International produces the largest and most respected hip hop dance championship in the world. HHI is the organization behind MTV’s Emmy Award-winning series America’s Best Dance Crew, which aired for eight seasons and introduced high-profile dance crews such as the Jabbawockeez to a global audience. Through its global network of national championships in more than 50 countries, HHI continues to develop, elevate and unite hip hop dance communities worldwide.For event details and tickets, visit: www.hiphopinternational.com

Highlights - 2025 USA Hip Hop Dance Championship

