Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs issued a statement in response to last week’s federal court order placing the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (ADCRR) health care system into federal receivership. The decision comes despite significant investments and reforms made during Governor Hobbs’ tenure to address long-standing issues within the corrections system. On Friday, the department announced they would officially appeal the order.

“I strongly disagree with the court’s decision, which overlooks the significant progress the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry has made in recent years. This system was in crisis for a decade, and we’ve worked tirelessly to turn things around. While progress is not achieved overnight, the improvements we’ve made in a short amount of time are undeniable.

“Over the past three years, we’ve made over $1 billion in historic investments to improve health care, staffing, and programming. Under Director Thornell’s leadership, we’ve tripled the number of physicians, expanded access to life-saving treatments, appointed the first Women’s Service Administrator, and introduced Arizona-minded initiatives like heat mitigation—things that federal overseers just don’t understand.

“This decision imposes unrealistic demands and timelines that fail to account for the complexity of these challenges. Recruiting and hiring difficulties are especially significant, when compared to private care providers with highly competitive hiring practices. Real, lasting change takes time, and we are committed to continuing the progress we’ve made. Arizona’s corrections system is on the right path, and we will not let this decision derail the important work being done to improve outcomes for those in our care.

“The best path forward is continued state investment, not federal overreach.”

Background on ADCRR’s Historic Health Care Investments

Over the last three years, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry has invested $1.3 billion in prison health care and implemented systemic improvements to staffing, infrastructure, and rehabilitation. Key improvements include:

As of January 2026, ADCRR had more than 1,330 health care staff, an increase of 68% since the Court’s 2022 order.

Health care is the area of greatest employment demand in Arizona, with a projected need of more than 100,000 health care workers over the next decade. While ADCRR faces more severe health care workforce shortages than the private health care sector, the department has invested significantly in additional doctors, nurse practitioners, physicians’ assistants, mental health staff, and other health care staff over the last three years.

ADCRR expanded its facilities to offer greater care, including the addition of 660 infirmary (IPC), skilled nursing unit (SNU), and inpatient mental health beds.

This includes the opening of a 204-bed skilled nursing unit to provide 24/7 high-level medical care for the aging population, with more than $600,000 invested in specialized medical equipment.

In December 2024, ADCRR established a dedicated Palliative Care Unit to enhance care for patients at moderate to severe stages of dementia and related illnesses, and to improve end-of-life quality of care.

Since 2023, ADCRR has dramatically improved speciality care services. Because of ADCRR’s focus on improving health outcomes, the monthly average of off-site speciality care appointments increased by 43% from FY24 to FY25.

Over the past three years, the State invested approximately $116.9 million to treat more than 6,800 patients for Hepatitis C. Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) services now reach 7,516 patients, supported by a $29.3 million investment.

ADCRR’s coordination with community MAT partners ensures seamless continuity of care upon release. Since 2023, nearly 5,000 inmates have been released while receiving MAT services, and close to 80% have remained out of ADCRR custody.

ADCRR made a historic hire by appointing their first Women’s Services Administrator to offer targeted support to their female population.

ADCRR has taken seriously Arizona’s ongoing heat crisis, issuing a tangible Extreme Heat Strategy every heat season and making critical infrastructure investments that improve overall health.

Over the last three years, Governor Hobbs secured additional investments to support ADCRR’s systemic improvements. Find more highlights of the progress made to date here.



###