Forbes Travel Guide Grants Triple Recognition to ATELIER Playa Mujeres

ATELIER Playa Mujeres' pool ATELIER Playa Mujeres' lobby NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres' pool María Dolores by Edgar Núñez' dish

ATELIER Playa Mujeres and NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres reaffirmed Four Star; while María Dolores by Edgar Núñez remains the only Five Star restaurant in Latin America

“Being recognized again by Forbes Travel Guide reflects our team’s passion, dedication, and consistency. It confirms a service culture built on anticipation and attention to detail”.” — Mascia Nadin, COO of ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles®, announced that following the release of the annual list of properties and experiences recognized by Forbes Travel Guide, ATELIER Playa Mujeres® and NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres reaffirmed their Four Star rating, while María Dolores by Edgar Núñez® remains the only restaurant in Latin America to hold the Five Star distinction.

For the second consecutive year, María Dolores by Edgar Núñez® received the highest Five-Star rating, remaining the first and only restaurant in Latin America to achieve this distinction, which recognizes its culinary expertise, operational precision, personalized service and overall consistency of the guest experience.

Likewise, ATELIER Playa Mujeres® and NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres were recognized with the Four Star distinction, validating the consistency of their service model, operational anticipation and attention to detail that define their guest experience.

The Stars awarded by Forbes Travel Guide position ATELIER de Hoteles® as a benchmark for high-end hospitality in the Mexican Caribbean, reinforcing the strength of its comprehensive offering. More than isolated recognition, they represent an external validation of an operating system based on Handcrafted Hospitality®, where every interaction follows defined service standards and continuous improvement practices.



