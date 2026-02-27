Faces and Figures from Classic Cultures – Gods, Warriors and Reprobates – Lead TimeLine’s March 3 Antiquities Auction

Late 4th century A.D. Roman marble bust of Mars, the God of War. Provenance includes many distinguished European and British collections. Estimate: $40,445-$53,925/£30,000-£40,000 Eastern Roman carnelian cameo created 3rd-4th century A.D., with inset convex gemstone of crouching lion resting his head on his forepaws. Gold mount, discoid cell with flange rim. Estimate: $4,045-$5,390/£3,000-£4,000 Circa-135 A.D. panel from right end of ornate sarcophagus, with Hadrianic date placing it within the peak period of garland sarcophagi production in Roman Italy. Estimate: $24,255-$32,340/£18,000-£24,000

Series headliner is followed by 4 additional days of antiquities and ancient art plus a separate March 10-11 auction of Ancient Coins, Weights, Tokens, Medals

A special highlight is an extraordinary private collection of gemstones carved with images of subjects that were popular in artworks of the Ancient Roman period, from the demonic to the divine.” — Aaron Hammond, Chief Operating Officer, TimeLine Auctions

HARWICH, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Britain’s TimeLine Auctions, whose specialists are renowned for their expertise in museum-level antiquities, will host an important March 3 auction of ancient art, antiquities, collectables and natural history specimens. The fully-curated offering includes a very special selection of Roman gemstones from a London private collection. All auction lots may be viewed online or in TimeLine’s printed catalogues, which contain scrupulously-detailed descriptions, information on provenance (prior ownership), and multiple photographic views of each item.The March 3rd auction might well be called “Face Time,” as it features exquisite examples of Ancient Roman visages in marble, stone and other materials of the period. A Late 4th century AD Roman marble bust of Mars depicts the God of War with a calm, idealized facial expression with heavily-lidded eyes, a neatly trimmed beard, and wavy hair crowned by a Corinthian helmet. He wears a cuirass adorned with a small gorgoneion, and a chlamys secured by a brooch on the left shoulder. This dignified artwork stands 27 inches tall, weighs 45.2kg, and bears characteristics reminiscent of a sculpted female head in the Vatican. Estimate: $40,500-$54,450/£30,000-£40,000Sarcophagus production was an active industry in the Roman Imperial period, with coffins frequently sold “ready-made” with standard decorative schemes. The auction features a remarkable circa-135 A.D. panel whose Hadrianic date places it within the peak period of garland sarcophagi production in Roman Italy. Coming from the right end of an ornate sarcophagus, it is centered with a carved, dramatic theatrical mask with an open mouth and drilled eyes, the forehead morticed for an attachment. To its left, a winged depiction of Eros (Greek God of Love) supports a heavy garland of oak leaves and acorns. A boukranion (ox skull) appears to the right. Most recently in a New York City private collection, it was previously with Christie’s (1995 and 2019) and Sotheby’s (2020). Its auction estimate is $24,255-$32,340/£18,000-£24,000.A life-size head of Hermes is a Roman copy of a 5th century BC Greek type known as “Hermes Propylaios” attributed to Attic sculptor Alkamenes, a pupil of Phidias. The subject’s beard is tiered and closely curled, and the front of the head is worked with care and clarity, both indicative of the Roman workshop method. Some say depictions of Hermes were created for the Propylaea of the Acropolis of Athens, Hermes being the patron deity of doors and entrances. With provenance from Chaucer Fine Arts Ltd, 1980s; and an English private collection, it comes with an academic report by Dr Marina Mattei and Dr Laura Maria Vigna. Opening bid: $20,093/£14,870Three times life-size, a 1st-2nd century AD Roman head of the goddess Diana, formerly an architectural element, has an opening bid of $8,037/£6,000; while a large lower section of a 2nd century AD Roman marble figure of the goddess Isis , with Sotheby’s provenance, is estimated at $9,430-$12,130/£7,000-£9,000. At one time, a 2nd-3rd century AD Roman marble head of a youthful Eros, Greek God of Love, was displayed in a mansion near the Champs-Élysées in Paris. It compares to an artwork in The British Museum. Opening bid: $8,037/£6,000The extraordinary London private collection of Ancient Roman gemstones includes fascinating depictions of animal subjects, which were favored in all manner of Roman artworks from the 2nd century BC through 4th century AD. Among the top examples is an Eastern Roman carnelian cameo from the 3rd-4th century AD that has an inset convex gemstone with the image of a crouching lion with his head resting on his forepaws. The attractive discoid-form cell is secured in a gold mount with a flange rim. Prior to joining the London collection, this handsome specimen, like several others in the auction, was part of an English private collection formed between the late 1970s and early 1990s. Its pre-sale estimate is £3,000-£4,000. Also reflecting the wild kingdom, a Roman carnelian gemstone from the 1st century BC to 1st century AD is fashioned in an ellipsoid shape and carved with a scene of a hunting dog attacking a large running boar. Estimate: £2,000-£3,000A Late 1st century BC Roman aquamarine gemstone of a philosopher portrays an elderly man wearing a tunic and toga. It will convey to its new owner with a museum-quality impression of the artwork. Estimate: £2,000-£3,000. As history shows, even uncouth characters found their way into gems of the period, like the auction’s agate cameo of a theatrical mask depicting “ Pornoboskos .” A stock character in New Comedy, the unsavory Pornoboskos was a brothel-keeper who often played the adversary to love-struck young protagonists. Created in the 1st century BC, the cameo in his image includes such features as a bushy beard, pronounced eyebrows and crazed eyes. Estimate: £1,000-£1,400From the demonic to the divine, a Graeco-Roman sard gemstone of the god Apollo, 2nd-1st century BC, is set in a later Roman Period gold mount with a roped border and attachment loop. Masterfully carved, it features an intaglio profile bust of a youthful male with curly hair, wearing a headdress. Together with a museum-quality impression, this gemstone is expected to sell for £1,200-£1,700. With instantly recognizable image, a 1st century AD Roman carnelian intaglio gemstone is carved with the bust of Asclepius, God of Medicine, holding a serpent. Estimate: £1,000-£1,400TimeLine’s March 3, 2026 Ancient Art, Antiquities, Collectables & Natural History Auction is followed by four additional days of antiquities-buying opportunities (March 4-7, inclusive) and a March 10-11 Coins, Weights, Tokens, Medals & Books Auction. All TimeLine events are held live at the company’s head office at The Court House, 363 Main Rd., Harwich, Essex CO12 4DN, UK. Internet bidders may pre-register online. Goods may be previewed in person at the gallery by prior arrangement only.Auction start time is 8am US Eastern time/1pm GMT. All remote forms of bidding are available, including absentee, by phone (please book phone line 48 hours ahead of time), or live online through TimeLine’s bidding platform or LiveAuctioneers. TimeLine Auctions accepts payments in GBP and ships worldwide. Questions: call +44 7494 866514 or email Aaron Hammond at ah@timelineauctions.com. Online: https://timelineauctions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.