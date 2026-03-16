Genesis Systems Deploys WaterCube® Atmospheric Water Generators Across Hawaii to Address Water Scarcity

Family enjoying the water made from air with their WaterCube®

WaterCube® rollout supports community resilience efforts amid drought, wildfire recovery, and infrastructure constraints

Communities deserve resilient water solutions that do not rely solely on delicate infrastructure… We are deploying technologies that provide renewable, scalable water production where needed most.” — Shannon Stuckenberg, CEO, Genesis Systems

MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis Systems, the world leader in advanced atmospheric water generation (AWG) technologies and recipient of more than 40+ global innovation awards including TIME Best Invention and CES Innovation Award, announced the rollout of multiple WaterCube® atmospheric water generator systems in Maui as part of an island-wide program aimed at expanding access to clean, renewable water.The initiative is projected to produce more than 262,800 gallons (~994,700 liters) of potable water in the first year and support health, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) access for an estimated 27,375 people. The partnership is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen water resilience and infrastructure for communities impacted by wildfires, housing displacement, and increasing water insecurity.WaterCubeis a family of advanced atmospheric water generators designed to produce potable drinking water directly from humidity in the air. WaterCubesystems operate independently of groundwater and traditional water infrastructure, helping reduce demand on fragile aquifers while delivering scalable freshwater production at the point of need.Hawaii faces growing water challenges for limited freshwater aquifers, permitting timelines, contamination, saltwater intrusion, and high costs. In parts of Upcountry Maui, access to county water service is constrained by the Upcountry Priority List process for water meter issuance—an issue that has impacted residents for decades. In some cases, Maui residents have cited municipal water connection wait times as long as 20 years at a cost of more than $200,000.00 (per connection). As drought and wildfire recovery efforts increase pressure on limited freshwater resources, decentralized water solutions help supplement local supplies where infrastructure expansion is slow or unavailable.“Communities deserve resilient water solutions that do not rely solely on delicate infrastructure,” said Shannon Stuckenberg, CEO of Genesis Systems. “Through this national partnership across the Hawaiian Islands, we are deploying technologies that provide renewable, scalable water production where needed most.” Instances of water supplied being disrupted have become more common place. In 2024, the largest U.S. water provider, American Water was attacked and water was disrupted. Ukraine has also experienced water supply attacks along with Bahrain, due to ongoing conflicts.WaterCubesystems can operate using solar, battery, or grid power, enabling flexible deployment and use across residential, commercial, and community-scale applications. The technology is engineered to scale up from small residential systems producing approximately 10 gallons per day to large-scale deployments generating millions of gallons (tens of millions of liters) daily using only air and energy.Across Hawaii, homeowners and residents are increasingly investing in renewable energy and resilient home infrastructure. WaterCuberepresents the next step in the smart infrastructure evolution — enabling reliable, independent water production. The Hawaii rollout, beginning in Maui and other islands is expected to deliver immediate benefits to local communities while demonstrating the scalability of decentralized water production across the Hawaiian Islands and Guam.In 2024, WaterCubesystems used by the State of Florida were deployed to prevent an estimated $10,000,000.00 in business losses to major hospitals including John's Hopkins All Children's Hospital. As a result, hospitals around the world have been installing WaterCubeair to water systems to ensure their water security in the face of challenges. In Africa, the largest Children's Hospital on the continent uses two WaterCubesto support patent health in rural areas devastated by contaminated or polluted water. WaterCubesare the first atmospheric water generator systems on earth to meet or exceed the U.S. militaries highest water quality testing (TB MED-577) . In independent lab testing, WaterCube'swater has met and exceed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) purity standards often by up to 100 times better than the regulatory minimums.About Genesis Systems:Genesis Systemsis an advanced technology company specializing in atmospheric water generation and technologies at the water-food-energy nexus. Genesis Systemsflagship brand, WaterCube, is manufactured in the United States, and provides scalable, renewable water systems for residential, commercial, military, and community-scale developments worldwide.For more information, visit GenesisSystems.com

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