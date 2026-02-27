Siagel Productions, Inc. Announces Strategic Expansion into Corporate Audio/Visual

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Siagel Productions, a full-service event planning, entertainment, and production company, today announced the expansion of its capabilities to include full-service audio/visual (A/V) production for corporate meetings, conferences, nonprofit galas, and other large-scale gatherings.The company’s corporate A/V services include audio reinforcement, lighting design, dynamic video solutions, live streaming, run-of-show management, registration management, special effects, staging, and décor. Coupled with its entertainment offerings such as live acts, media capture, disc jockeys, photo novelties, games and unique activities, they are positioned to offer a “one-stop shop” for event organizers.“For 50 years, we’ve designed experiences around our clients’ goals," said Michael Siagel, President of Siagel Productions. "Expanding into A/V production was a natural next step. As planners first, we don’t just drop equipment in a room — we design productions to serve the audience, messaging, and experience our clients want to create.”“Our team is progressive, curious, and not afraid to shake up the status quo,” added Adam Parrott, Vice President of Siagel. “We are well-versed in the stereotypes of A/V providers. Our company has no bureaucracy — we can make executive decisions and investments into new tooling instantly. Combined with our local presence, people-centric culture, and legacy of producing extraordinary events, we’re confident in our ability to bring a breath of fresh air to event organizers.”Organizers seeking professional entertainment, planning, and A/V services can learn more at www.siagel.com About Siagel Productions, Inc.Siagel Productions is a full-service event planning, entertainment, and production firm serving more than 500 events annually throughout New England & beyond. Founded in 1976, the semicentennial company combines creativity, experience, and seamless execution to produce unforgettable weddings, mitzvahs, corporate events, and celebrations of every other kind – bringing energy, innovation, and joy in every stage of the process.

