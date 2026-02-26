Varsity Hype Expands to South Carolina Through Partnership with Irmo Little League

Irmo Little League in Little League World Series

Live streaming and replay services launch across six fields at Irmo Little League after the program’s historic 2025 Little League World Series appearance.

IRMO, SC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Varsity Hype, a Texas-based leader in youth sports live streaming and media technology, is proud to announce its expansion into South Carolina through a new partnership with Irmo Little League.

Through this agreement, Varsity Hype will provide high-quality live streaming and video replay capabilities across six fields at Irmo Little League, enhancing the game-day experience for players, coaches, and families.

The partnership carries special significance following Irmo Little League’s historic 2025 season. The Irmo Little League Majors made a remarkable run at the 2025 Little League World Series in Williamsport, finishing as one of the top U.S. teams.

“We’re incredibly excited to expand into South Carolina and partner with Irmo Little League,” said Jorge Ortiz, Founder and CEO of Varsity Hype. “What this program accomplished on the national stage in 2025 speaks volumes about the strength of their community and the level of baseball being played here. We’re honored to support a league that has already proven it can compete at the highest level and to help make every future moment accessible to families everywhere.”

Fans will be able to tune in through the Varsity Hype platform to watch games live and access on-demand video replay, ensuring that every milestone, highlight, and championship run can be relived and shared.

This partnership reflects Varsity Hype’s continued national growth and its commitment to delivering modern, reliable live-streaming infrastructure to premier youth sports organizations across the country.

