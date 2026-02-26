Free2move Turns the Daily Commute into a Warm Sanctuary With App-Based Vehicle Access by the Minute, Day, or Week

Riders can Swap the Curb for a Warm Car, Fast

Free2move is designed for those moments when you’d rather warm up inside a vehicle than wait outside, whether it’s a quick ride to Metro or a reliable option for the full week.” — Benjamin Maillard, General Manager Free2move North America

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When winter weather hits the Washington, D.C. region, the daily commute can quickly turn into a cycle of cold platforms, windy transfers, and extended waits outdoors. Free2move, a global mobility provider, is helping commuters stay warm and keep moving by making it easy to swap into a nearby vehicle directly through the Free2move app, offering flexible access by the minute, by the day, or by the week to match changing schedules and conditions.Commuters can download the Free2move app and skip the cold with code DCWARMTH for 20 free minutes to jump-start their warm travel.“Winter commutes in the D.C. area can be unpredictable,” said Benjamin Maillard, General Manager, Free2move North America. “Free2move is designed for those moments when you’d rather warm up inside a vehicle than wait outside, whether it’s a quick ride to Metro or a reliable option for the full week. We aren't just providing cars; we're providing a reliable thermal shield against the D.C. winter. Our goal is to ensure that mobility in the capital never stops, regardless of the wind chill.”A Winter-Ready Option for D.C. Area MobilityFree2move’s app-based experience allows customers to locate and access vehicles on demand (availability varies by neighborhood), helping commuters add comfort and control to cold-weather routines.● By the minute: Ideal for quick, warm rides—such as getting to a Metro station or making a short trip between meetings.● By the day: A flexible option for errands, appointments, and cross-town travel when transit or rideshare demand spikes.● By the week: A dependable solution during extended cold snaps or when commuters want consistent access without a long-term commitment.How It WorksUsing the Free2move app, customers can search for available vehicles, book in seconds, and unlock with a smartphone, enabling a more seamless cold-weather commute with fewer delays and less time spent outdoors. Washington, D.C. area commuters can download the Free2move app to check vehicle availability and choose the access option that fits their winter schedule, by minute, day, or week.About Free2moveFree2move is a global mobility provider offering a complete and unique ecosystem to its individual and business customers. Driven by data and technology, Free2move makes the customer experience its top priority. Clean, safe, affordable and accessible via a single app, the offering includes free-floating car-sharing, short, medium and long-term car rental, subscription-based car-sharing and parking services. Free2move currently has more than six million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles and 500,000 parking spaces. Headquartered in Paris, the company is part of the global automotive manufacturer and mobility provider Stellantis.For more information, or for an interview with Free2move, please contact Dalyce at 403-869-3259.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.