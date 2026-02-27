Extu President & COO William Shida Named 2026 Georgia Titan 100 Honoree

William Shida, President and COO of Extu Extu is a leader in through channel marketing.

Recognition follows years of operational leadership supporting measurable growth for enterprise manufacturers

The foundation we've built positions us to drive even greater impact for clients and partners ahead.” — William Shida, President and COO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- William Shida, President and Chief Operating Officer of Extu , has been named a 2026 Georgia Titan 100 honoree. Extu provides enterprise-grade channel marketing, incentive solutions, and channel intelligence for manufacturers and distributors through its Partner Experience Platform The Georgia Titan 100 program recognizes senior executives who demonstrate vision, operational excellence, and measurable business impact across the state.A pivotal step in Extu’s growth was the development and launch of the Partner Experience Platform. As one of its chief architects, Shida played a central role in defining the investment discipline and execution strategy that enabled the platform’s expansion. By aligning capital, operational resources, and cross-functional priorities around a unified model integrating marketing automation, performance-based incentives, unified sales data, and predictive insight, the platform delivers real-time visibility, compliance oversight, and closed-loop ROI tracking for manufacturers and distributors.Shida also led modernization across Finance, HR, Legal, and Operations, strengthening infrastructure and coordinating cross-functional execution to support long-term adoption and performance. These decisions repositioned Extu as a platform-first organization that’s built to help clients and partners achieve measurable performance outcomes.“The foundation we've built positions us to drive even greater impact for clients and partners ahead,” Shida said. As Extu continues expanding its Partner Experience Platform, he remains focused on disciplined execution and long-term performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.