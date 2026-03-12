J&J Merchant Services Announces Launch Of Herbal Indulgence (HI!) Pos For State-Legal Cannabis Retailers

Official Logo of Herbal Indulgence HI Marijuana Software, by J&J Merchant Services Official Logo of J&J Merchant Services Fill out our Cannabis Merchant Business Assessment

J&J Merchant Services launches Herbal Indulgence (HI!) POS, a platform for state-legal cannabis retailers featuring QR-based, bank-to-bank payments.

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- J&J Merchant Services today announced the launch of Herbal Indulgence (HI!) POS Software , a point-of-sale and payments platform built for state-legal cannabis and other regulated retail environments. The release marks an expansion of the company’s regulated-industry payments capabilities and provides cannabis operators an option designed for electronic, bank-to-bank payment acceptance and operational reporting in a single workflow.HI! POS supports QR-based checkout flows that allow customers to initiate payment from a mobile device, with transactions routed through bank-to-bank rails rather than traditional card networks. The platform is positioned for dispensaries and related operators seeking alternatives to cash-heavy front-of-house operations and aiming to improve transaction traceability and reconciliation.“Herbal Indulgence represents our next step in regulated-industry payments,” said Jeff Liller, co-founder of J&J Merchant Services. “Operators want a checkout experience that feels modern while still respecting the realities of cannabis compliance and financial access.”NEW CANNABIS POS WITH QR BANK PAY• New platform availability — HI! POS is now available for rollout to qualified, state-legal cannabis merchants, with staged onboarding based on merchant profile and banking compatibility.• QR-enabled bank payment flow — The product introduces a QR-based checkout designed to support bank-to-bank authorization as an alternative to cash at the point of sale.• Operational alignment — The platform is intended to support transaction logging and day-to-day reconciliation for regulated retail environments.“Our focus is to deliver infrastructure that helps operators reduce cash friction while maintaining transparent, auditable payment records,” said Christopher Hester, co-founder of J&J Merchant Services.CANNABIS PAYMENTS FACE CARD NETWORK LIMITSCannabis retailers continue to face constraints on traditional card acceptance due to federal legal conflicts and network restrictions. As a result, many dispensaries have turned to alternative payment approaches, including bank-to-bank methods, to enable electronic checkout while improving safety and reducing cash handling.ABOUT HERBAL INDULGENCE (HI!) POS SOFTWAREHerbal Indulgence (HI!) POS is a point-of-sale and payments platform from J&J Merchant Services designed for regulated and high-risk retail categories, including state-legal cannabis. Learn more at: herbalindulgence.netABOUT J&J MERCHANT SERVICESJ&J Merchant Services is a privately held payments company headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia. Founded in 2012, the company provides payment acceptance programs and merchant services for small businesses, including regulated and high-risk industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.