DEADLINE IS FRIDAY! There's still time to vote in West Virginia's First-Ever "I Voted!" Sticker Contest

Charleston, W.Va. – WV Secretary of State Kris Warner is issuing a public notice that the "I Voted!" Sticker Contest Poll will close Friday, February 27th at 4:30 pm. More than 14,500 West Virginians have voted so far.

Secretary Warner said, "I’m extremely thankful to the students who entered the inaugural sticker contest, and thankful to our wonderful county clerks who promoted this contest celebrating civic engagement. I look forward to announcing the winner and seeing the winning sticker worn on Election Day!”

More than 1,100 eighth grade students from throughout the state submitted artwork in West Virginia's first-ever "I Voted!" Sticker Contest hosted by the WV Secretary of State's Office. The top four regional designs are from Monongalia, Jefferson, Jackson, and Raleigh counties.

The four regional winning designs have been put on large foam boards and are displayed outside the WV Secretary of State's Office at the State Capitol Suite 157K. Secretary Warner invites the public to stop by the Office to see the students' artwork.

A website landing page​​ has been set up to allow the public to vote for their favorite design. All citizens, regardless of their age, are permitted to vote in the contest. Voting is limited to one (1) vote per email address. Voting will end at 4:30 pm on Friday, February 27th.

The winner of the contest will be announced on March 11th during the National Civics Learning Week program hosted by the WV Civics Coalition at the State Capitol. The Secretary of State's Office will provide the statewide winner's home county with the winning "I Voted!" sticker for the 2026 Primary Election.