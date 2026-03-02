Child Safety Network (CSN) Appoints Dr. Michael C. Hout, Ph D Lead Investigator to Combat School Bus Stop-Arm Runners

Child Safety Network Welcomes Dr. Michael C. Hout, Ph.D., to the CSN Senior Board of Advisors and appoints Dr. Hout as Lead Investigator Targeting America’s School Bus Stop-Arm Running Crisis CSN's 4th Generation of National Public Service

Child safety Network (CSN) embarks on a national collaboration to put the breaks on school bus stop arm runners.

Understanding attention and perception is essential to preventing tragedy. If we can identify the mechanisms behind a failure to stop, we can design interventions, change behaviors and save lives.” — Dr. Michael C. Hout, Ph.D.

PHOENIX, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each school day, nearly 25 million children board and exit approximately 500,000 school buses across America. Yet national estimates suggest tens of millions of illegal passing violations occur each year, placing students at risk during roughly 180 school days of morning pickups and afternoon drop-offs.To confront this crisis with science, Child Safety Network™ has appointed Dr. Michael C. Hout, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Investigator. Dr. Hout , Assistant Dean and Professor of Psychology at New Mexico State University, is a nationally recognized expert in visual cognition, attention, perception, and memory. A former National Science Foundation Program Director, he co-led the programs Perception, Action, and Cognition and Cognitive Neuroscience. He is also the incoming Editor in Chief of Attention, Perception, & Psychophysics.Dr. Hout earned both his M.A. and Ph.D. in Psychology from Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. His research examines how people interpret complex visual environments and make rapid decisions under real-world conditions, precisely the skills required to understand why drivers fail to stop for school buses displaying flashing red lights and deployed stop signs.Using eye-tracking analysis, controlled driving simulations, and concealed study objectives to capture authentic responses, researchers will determine whether violations stem from distraction, misperception, misunderstanding of traffic law, cognitive overload, or intentional risk-taking.One national study estimated approximately 40 million illegal passing incidents during the 2024 to 2025 school year. This raises urgent and potentially lifesaving questions. For example, who was behind the wheel of those 40 million dangerous and illegal actions? Are they mostly men, women, young, or old, and why are they making these mistakes? Another question worth addressing comes from seasoned law enforcement professionals within the school bus industry who believe the estimated number of illegal passings may be too low, citing the existence of “serial stop arm runners ” who simply do not care.CSN intends to answer those questions and build a targeted, memorable anti-stop arm campaign supported by measurable outcomes, with corporate-backed digital rewards for people who voluntarily learn the law. CSN is also in favor of stop arm cameras on school buses and in school zones to ensure that the consequences for endangering our students fall on the violators, not our students.A central technology under evaluation is BusGates, a CSN-endorsed system that creates an illuminated visual and physical barrier extending from the stop arm to deter illegal passing. Pilot districts and state agencies are already evaluating the system, which has demonstrated up to 95 percent effectiveness in early implementations.“Findings from the research will guide a coordinated national strategy that combines strengthened public awareness, targeted driver education, collaboration with state Departments of Public Safety, local law enforcement, and the deployment of scientifically validated visibility enhancements and deterrent technologies,” said CSN Senior Advisor Bill Arrington, formerly responsible for surface transportation security nationwide under DHS and TSA.CSN emphasized that measurable reductions will depend on partnerships, sponsorship, and funding allocations. As a nonprofit organization, CSN does not profit from recommending safety technology. Its responsibility is to recommend only what demonstrably protects children.Building on bipartisan U.S. Senate endorsement of National School Bus Safety Month and continued expansion of the CSN SafeRide™ program, this initiative aims to catalyze nationwide adoption of evidence-driven solutions.Through science, collaboration, and measurable outcomes, CSN seeks to deliver the most comprehensive strategy ever developed to protect children traveling to and from school. Industry professionals, schools and corporate sponsors are invited to join us in this lifesaving campaign. Call 800-906-6901

PSA showing the deadly consequences of passing a stopped school bus. Child Safety Network leads a national effort to stop illegal stop-arm violations.

