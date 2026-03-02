REYA Communications Appointed PR Agency of Record for Galapagos Safari Camp

Galapagos Safari Camp overlooks National Park and Pacific Ocean Galapagos Safari Camp Logo Galapagaos Safari Camp Point of View Couple Galapagos Safari Camp View of National Park and Ocean Galapagos Safari Camp Safari Tent

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- REYA Communications (REYA) is proud to announce its appointment as the PR Agency of Record for Galapagos Safari Camp . As the pioneer of the tented safari concept in Latin America, the camp has redefined luxury and adventure in the Galapagos Islands, providing a unique land and sea experience. Featuring nine canvas tents and one private three-bedroom family villa, the camp offers an intimate nature experience characterized by its intuitive hospitality and personalized safaris.Founded in 2007 by husband-and-wife team Stephanie Bonham-Carter and Michael Mesdag, Galapagos Safari Camps is an independent, family-owned venture born from the founders’ passion for the islands. As a proud Ecuadorian, Stephanie shares her heritage alongside Michael’s love of nature, impacting the design of both the camp and guest experience.Together, they have crafted a way for travelers to engage with the archipelago’s culture and ecology as more than a tourist.“REYA truly understands the mission of Galapagos Safari Camp,” said Stephanie Bonham-Carter, co-founder of Galapagos Safari Camp. “We are thrilled to partner with a team that can authentically convey our message of immersive, land-based exploration and our commitment to the preservation of the islands.”Galapagos Safari Camp champions an alternative land based experience, offering a distinct advantage over standard cruise operations. While cruises can often feel confined, the camp provides the comfort of a spacious wilderness hideaway, allowing guests to truly experience their surroundings. Expert-led, personalized itineraries are curated to each guest’s specific interests, allowing them to enjoy boat-based exploration throughout the islands while always returning to the privacy and open space of the camp. This model allows for more personalized variety, where guests can choose from day trips to uninhabited islands, diving tours, photo safaris, or immersive treks through the highland forests, all while going at their own pace.The camps’ practices are designed to minimize the human footprint and ensure every action is appropriate for the environment, from the low-impact canvas tents to honest and responsible dining. The camp is proactively involved in conservation initiatives that go beyond surface level, including the Galapagos Petrel Conservation to protect endangered seabirds, an Endemic Garden Reforestation Project, and the first of its kind rainwater harvesting.“Galapagos Safari Camp exemplifies everything we value as a company,” says Alexandra Avila, co-founder of REYA Communications . “We are honored to represent a brand so deeply committed to their environment and the integrity of the travel experience. Their genuine dedication to their community and destination makes them a perfect partner.”Galapagos Safari Camp joins REYA’s elite roster of family-owned travel brands. Founded by industry veterans Alexandra Avila and Julie Leventhal, REYA is a boutique PR agency globally recognized for its commitment to promoting responsible tourism for luxury travel brands.About REYA CommunicationsREYA Communications is a boutique PR agency for luxury travel brands, navigating the media world with a commitment to conservation, sustainability, and social impact. Founded by travel PR veterans Alexandra Avila and Julie Leventhal, REYA combines their passions for working with independent and family-owned boutique hotels, international tour operators, and travel trade. They seek to work with travel brands providing the best service to their guests, communities, and environments. REYA believes the power of public relations can generate quality media awareness, as well as recognition and support for the social impact travel brands are making. Unique to the field, REYA incorporates digital marketing tactics into their PR strategies that elevate their clients' visibility to new levels.

