Bravery and Dedication Recognized at Maryland Natural Resources Police Annual Awards Ceremony

February 26, 2026

Officers were honored for exceptional conservation law enforcement, dedication to waterway safety, and courageous rescue efforts.

Cpl. Timothy Fabian is honored as NRP’s 2025 Officer of the Year. Pictured with Sgt. Brad Lowe, Sec. Josh Kurtz, and Col. Orlando Lilly. Maryland DNR photo.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police held its annual award ceremony February 25 to recognize the achievements made by conservation law enforcement officers and professional staff in 2025. The officers were presented honors by Maryland Department of Natural Resources Sec. Josh Kurtz and Natural Resources Police Col. Orlando Lilly at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold.

“Our dedicated Natural Resources Police officers truly exemplify what it means to be public servants,” said Sec. Kurtz. “They demonstrate an unwavering commitment to Maryland’s people and natural resources, respond with courage in moments of crisis, and represent the Department of Natural Resources with pride and dignity. We celebrate their achievements and express our deep appreciation for keeping our communities, lands, waters, and wildlife safe.”

Cpl. Timothy Fabian, who has worked with DNR since 1991, was named the 2025 Officer of the Year for his exceptional enforcement work, lifesaving actions, mentorship, and community engagement. As the most tenured officer in the agency’s Western Region, his proactive enforcement actions have resulted in numerous wildlife and fisheries violations, while his mentorship of newer officers and instruction at the academy set the standard for the next generation of NRP officers. Fabian’s dedication to his community is further demonstrated through his consistent presence at outreach events and his active engagement with residents throughout his district.

Capt. Andrew Wilson received a certificate and badge-pinning recognizing his promotion from Lieutenant last April 30. In his new post, Wilson oversees the Strategic Planning Division within NRP’s Executive Services Bureau.

The agency’s highest honor – the Medal of Valor – was bestowed upon Cpl. Andrew Felsecker and Ofc. Ryan Kalbaugh.

Cpl. Andrew Felsecker is awarded the Medal of Valor, NRP’s highest honor, for braving life-threatening conditions while searching the submerged wreckage of the January 2025 collision between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army helicopter. Maryland DNR photo.

Felsecker was one of the first rescue divers who responded to the mid-air collision between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a United States Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in January 2025. Felsecker navigated life-threatening water temperatures, debris, fuel contamination, and biohazardous materials while searching for potential survivors amidst the submerged wreckage.

Kalbaugh was one of the first responding officers to arrive at the scene of a side-by-side vehicle that broke through the frozen surface of Deep Creek Lake in Garrett County in February 2025. Upon learning that an occupant was still trapped in the submerged vehicle, Kalbaugh dove into the frigid waters wearing just an exposure suit, extracting the victim and beginning resuscitation attempts before the man was flown to a shock trauma center.

Seven officers received the Award of Merit for actions that went above and beyond the call of duty in an attempt to save human life: Ofc. Coby Blum, Ofc. Brian Chillas, Ofc. Christopher Crable, Ofc. David Deems, Off. Caleb Demerritt (Metropolitan Police Department), Ofc. Joy McClintock, and Ofc. Donald Medtart.

Blum and Demerritt were honored for their intervention with a suicidal man who planned to end his life near an overpass in Western Maryland in October 2025. The officers established rapport with the man, focusing on shared interests, until convincing the man to come back to safety and be evaluated by emergency medical services personnel. Blum received an additional Award of Merit for his role in a May 2025 incident where he responded to an armed individual who had made threats to himself and others, safely disarming the man and facilitating medical evaluation.

Officers Brian Chillas and David Deems were honored with an Award of Merit for their rescue of a bicyclist who had suffered cardiac arrest while on a trail at Fair Hill NRMA. Their efforts locating the man and performing CPR were pivotal in saving a life. Pictured with Sec. Kurtz and Col. Lilly. Maryland DNR photo.

Chillas and Deems were honored for their prompt response and rescue of a bicyclist who went into cardiac arrest while riding on a trail within Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area in August 2025. Chillas and Deems located the man, performed CPR until a pulse was regained, and allowed for a smooth transition for EMS personnel who transported the man to an area hospital, where the patient survived the incident.

Crable and Medtart were honored for their response to an individual who fell into the waters of Sandy Point State Park while crabbing recreationally in September 2025. Crable and Medtart immediately located the unconscious victim and took turns performing CPR until EMS crews transported her to a nearby hospital where a pulse was regained, giving her the best possible chance to recover.

McClintock was honored for her role in evacuating residents of the Savage River watershed during hazardous flooding conditions in Garrett County in May 2025. McClintock went door-to-door to conduct more than 30 evacuations in remote and isolated areas without radio coverage, cell phone signal, or backup while navigating waist-deep water and washed out roads. She later conducted welfare checks and assisted with delivery of food and critical medical supplies.

“Throughout 2025, the men and women of the Natural Resources Police reinforced our mission of protecting people, communities, and natural resources through safety, trust, and shared stewardship,” said Col. Lilly. “I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished to strengthen public trust, safeguard our lands and waterways, and protect the people of Maryland. Our state is safer because NRP is on patrol.”

Officer First Class Evan Stiles, who patrols the Eastern Region, was selected as Conservation Officer of the Year for his comprehensive approach to conserving Maryland’s natural resources. Stiles’ wide variety of conservation enforcement includes public lands, clamming, wildlife and wildlife inspections, commercial fisheries inspections, crabbing, fishing, forestry, hunting, and oysters. During 2025, he handled multiple abandoned boat cases, charged individuals for crop damage permit violations, discovered out-of-season deer harvests, and conducted investigations into harassment of nesting terns and fraudulent blind site reservations. Stiles also demonstrates a strong commitment to community relationship building, often meeting with youth groups, school events, and other community organizations.

Ofc. Allison Higgs was recognized as NRP’s 2025 Boating Safety Officer of the Year. With over 1,100 hours worked on the water, Higgs prioritized safety on the waters of Calvert County. Pictured with Lt. Lindsey Markert, Sec. Josh Kurtz, and Col. Orlando Lilly. Maryland DNR photo.

Officer First Class Allison Higgs of the Southern Region was honored as Boating Safety Officer of the Year. Higgs led her region in hours spent underway, documenting over 1,100 hours on waterway vessel patrols. She also led her region in vessel stops, boater contacts, and boat-related enforcement actions. Higgs has built meaningful relationships with local landowners, business owners, and waterway users, often receiving praise by name. Her commitment to safety on the water makes her a vital asset to NRP’s Southern Region patrols, while also protecting Maryland’s natural resources.

Cpl. Andrew Cummins received the Support Services Officer of the Year Award for his contributions to NRP’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems program, strengthening NRP’s emergency response and enforcement capabilities. Cummins also serves as a Tactical Flight Officer and a Tactical Boat Operator.

Master Marine Technician Jeffrey “Scott” Lord, was awarded the Professional Staff Member of the Year Award for his extensive knowledge and skill maintaining marine engines for NRP’s vessel fleet.

Corporal Vincent Artrip was awarded the Fishing and Boating Services Officer of the Year, presented by DNR Fishing and Boating Services.

Lt. William Davis was awarded the Maryland Park Service NRP Officer of the Year.

Eleven members were honored with a Superintendent’s Commendation: Cpl. Vincent Artrip, Ofc. Thomas Burt, Cpl. Lakeram Chhaturam, Ofc. Dylan Coster, Ofc. David Deems, Sgt. Jessica Felsecker, Cpl. Amelia Hunt, Police Communications Operator Denise Jaskulski, Cpl. Brian Walter, and Ofc. Adam Willey.

Unit Citations were issued to several groups of officers for their collective efforts and contributions to the agency and the people of Maryland:

The officers of Garrett and Allegany counties received recognition for their response to the life-threatening flooding event in Westernport and surrounding areas in May 2025.

Officers assigned to Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties were recognized for enforcement actions that resulted in a uniform definition of measurement for striped bass according to Atlantic States Marine Fishery Commission standards.

The Communication Center’s Squad 2 earned recognition for their poise while dispatching officers during the January 2025 mid-air plane collision over the Potomac.

Members of the Underwater Operations Team were also recognized for their efforts in responding to the same incident, operating in emotionally and physically demanding conditions.

Personnel assigned to the In-Service Training Unit were recognized for their work coordinating instruction of Active Attack training for all sworn officers within the agency.

Members of NRP’s Response Team Unit were recognized for their response to dozens of high-profile incidents that contributed to saved lives, disruption of criminal activity, and increased public safety.

A full photo album of the event can be found here.