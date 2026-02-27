Hololive Production Launches Limited-Time Pop-Up Events at Six BOOKOFF USA Locations Beginning February 20

Official Hololive Production merchandise available at the event Three interactive experiences available for in-store customers Norihiko Ito, Director and Head of Entertainment Global Division

Official merchandise, interactive photo spots, and fan message wall to tour West and East Coast stores

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nihonchokuhan Inc., a Tokyo-based entertainment and commerce company, announced today that it will collaborate with BOOKOFF USA to host limited-time hololive production pop-up events at six retail locations across the United States. The events will begin February 20, 2026, and run sequentially for approximately two months across West Coast and East Coast stores.

The pop-up events will feature official hololive production merchandise along with interactive in-store experiences designed to encourage fan engagement and social sharing.

Event Schedule

February 20 – March 8

・BOOKOFF Ani-Lab Little Tokyo (Los Angeles, CA)

・BOOKOFF Brooklyn (New York, NY)

March 13 – March 29

・BOOKOFF San Diego (San Diego, CA)

・BOOKOFF New York (Midtown Manhattan, NY)

April 3 – April 19

・BOOKOFF Lakewood (Lakewood, CA)

・BOOKOFF Massapequa (Massapequa, NY)

Event dates are subject to change.

Store Locations

Little Tokyo Store

340 E 2nd St., Suite 336, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Brooklyn Store

934 3rd Ave., Japan Village 2F, Brooklyn, NY 11232

San Diego Store

4240 Kearny Mesa Rd., #128, San Diego, CA 92111

New York Store

49 W 45th St., New York, NY 10036

Lakewood Store

334 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood, CA 90712

Massapequa Store

5500B Sunrise Highway, Massapequa, NY 11758

Merchandise

Official hololive production merchandise will be available in limited quantities at each location. Items will be sold while supplies last.

Interactive Fan Experiences

To enhance the in-store experience, the pop-ups will include:

1. Purchase Bonus Postcard

Customers who purchase merchandise will receive one randomly distributed postcard (six designs available). Available while supplies last.

2. “Selfie with hololive Member” Mini Photo Spot

Fans can take commemorative photos in front of a mirror installation featuring hololive talent visuals.

3. Hololive Message Wall

Visitors can leave messages and illustrations for hololive talents, creating a participatory and community-driven retail environment.

Executive Commentary

“We are committed to bringing Japanese entertainment culture to fans around the world in meaningful and engaging ways,” said Norihiko Ito, Director and Head of the Entertainment Global Division at Nihonchokuhan Inc. “These pop-ups are designed not only to offer limited merchandise, but to create immersive fan experiences that encourage participation and connection. Through collaboration with BOOKOFF USA, we aim to strengthen our presence in the U.S. market and deepen engagement with local hololive communities.”

The initiative combines physical retail experiences with digital fan engagement, encouraging visitors to share their experiences on social media and expanding awareness organically.

Media Opportunities

Online Interviews Available With:

・Norihiko Ito, Director and Head of Entertainment Global Division, Nihonchokuhan Inc.

・Chie Seki, Head of North America Business, Entertainment Global Division, Nihonchokuhan Inc.

In-Store Media Coverage Available:

February 20 – March 8

BOOKOFF Ani-Lab Little Tokyo, Los Angeles

For media inquiries, please contact:

[Insert Media Contact Information]

About Nihonchokuhan Inc.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Tokyo, Nihonchokuhan Inc. is an entertainment-focused commerce and services company engaged in retail, content planning, advertising, and promotional initiatives. The company develops experiential retail and global fan engagement programs centered on Japanese entertainment properties.

Website: https://corporate.666-666.jp

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.