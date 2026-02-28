Martin Brothers 'Wally Bird' Jar Leads Strong February Pottery Results at Miller & Miller

Lot 1 – Martin Brothers “Wally Bird” Jar: British, 1897, stoneware, iconic anthropomorphic form with expressive lid; sold for CA$36,300. Lot 7 – Martin Brothers “Wally Bird” Vase: British, 1893, five grotesque birds with multi-coloured salt glaze; realized CA$13,310. Lot 110 – Amber Beaver Quart Fruit Jar: Canadian, 1880–1900, rich deep amber glass with correct lid; brought CA$7,260.

Two online-only pottery sessions on February 11 achieved 100% sell-through, led by rare Martin Brothers works and standout Canadian stoneware and bottles

The Wally Bird vase sailed to CA$11,000—four times its estimate—underscoring the appetite for exceptional examples” — Scott Wallace

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A British Martin Brothers “Wally Bird” jar soared to CA$30,000, anchoring a successful pair of online-only pottery auctions held February 11 by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. The day opened with a Martin Brothers Pottery Exclusive session at 12pm, followed by an evening Pottery sale at 6pm, together demonstrating continued strength for better-quality pottery and rare Canadian examples.All prices quoted are in Canadian dollars and include the buyer’s premium.The noon Martin Brothers Pottery Exclusive comprised 17 lots of pottery and stoneware and realized a gross of CA$84,034.50. The evening Pottery session featured 115 lots across pottery and stoneware, bottles, and fruit jars, totaling CA$102,093.75. Both auctions were conducted online via Miller & Miller Live and LiveAuctioneers. The midday sale attracted 75 registered bidders placing 415 bids, while the evening session drew 199 registered bidders with 2,644 bids; 100% of lots sold in both sessions, with 58% of the top 50 lots exceeding estimate in the evening sale.“This marked our first dedicated sale of art or studio pottery, and results were strong for several rare and unusual items,” said Scott Wallace, Consignment Director for Pottery. “The Wally Bird vase sailed to CA$11,000—four times its estimate—underscoring the appetite for exceptional examples.”The top lot of the day was Lot 1, an Exceptional Martin Brothers “Wally Bird” Jar, British, dated 1897. The iconic anthropomorphic stoneware form, salt-glazed with remarkable colour and character and marked “London & Southall 6 1897,” realized CA$36,300 against a CA$20,000–30,000 estimate. From the Peter and Frances Beulah Collection, the jar’s expressive lid and confident presence epitomize the Martin Brothers’ enduring appeal.Another highlight from the exclusive session was Lot 7, a Martin Brothers “Wally Bird” Vase, British, 1893, decorated with five grotesque birds amid etched foliage and an attractive multi-coloured salt glaze. Marked “1893 RW Martin Bros London & Southall,” the vase achieved CA$13,310, far surpassing its CA$2,500–3,000 estimate.Rounding out the leading Martin Brothers results, Lot 3, a Martin Brothers Face Jug, British, 1891, with paired smiling faces and an organic snail-like spout, sold for CA$10,285 (est. CA$4,000–6,000), while Lot 2, a Martin Brothers Gothic Vase, British, 1896, decorated with dragons and green men in striking black-and-white patterning, realized CA$7,260, in line with estimate.The evening Pottery session saw particularly strong bidding for Canadian material. Lot 110, an Amber Beaver Quart Fruit Jar, Canadian, 1880–1900, with rich deep amber glass and correct button-style lid, climbed to CA$7,260 (est. CA$2,000–2,500). Lot 1, an Outstanding Group of Brantford Pottery Picture Frames, Canadian, 1863, attributed to Brantford Pottery and marked for three members of the Effner family, brought CA$6,050.Also notable was Lot 8, a Bradwin, Wingham Pottery Tomato Jar, Canadian, circa 1880, inscribed “Bradwin” and illustrated in Moe Johnson’s The Potter’s Reach. Accompanied by a period billhead, the extremely rare jar sold for CA$5,142 (est. CA$1,500–2,000). Completing the top results, Lot 113, an Extremely Rare Copp, Guelph C.W. Soda, Canadian, circa 1860, with iron pontil and only a handful of intact examples known, realized CA$3,327.“While some Canadian categories remain soft, the market for better-quality Canadian pottery is holding strong,” Wallace added. “Western Canadian pottery and ginger beers performed particularly well, demonstrating Miller & Miller’s national reach and the continued demand for rarity, documentation, and freshness to market.”Miller & Miller Auctions’ upcoming calendar of online-only sales includes:March 6, 2026: Toys - The Yvan Lalonde CollectionMarch 7, 2026 (9am EST): Petroliana, Aviation & Advertising – Featuring the Steve Rounds CollectionMarch 7, 2026 (6pm EST): Advertising ThermometersMarch 8, 2026 (9am EDT): General Store Advertising – Featuring the Marcel Gallays CollectionMarch 8, 2026 (6pm EDT): General Store Advertising TinsMarch 28, 2026: Canadiana, Folk Art, Fine Art & Historic Objects – The Late Miller Carmichael Collection.To view upcoming auctions and bid online, visit www.millerandmillerauctions.com . Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections, specializing in art, antiques, watches, and historic collectibles, and is always accepting quality consignments.

