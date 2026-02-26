Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured a major agreement with Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (“Samsung”) that will ensure Samsung no longer collects Automated Content Recognition (“ACR”) data without consumers being fully informed and consenting prior to any information being collected.

The agreement comes following Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit against Samsung for its data collection practices. As part of the agreement, Samsung must halt any collection or processing of ACR viewing data without obtaining Texas consumers’ express consent.

Additionally, it compels Samsung to promptly update its smart TVs and implement disclosures and consent screens that are clear and conspicuous to ensure that Texans can make an informed decision regarding whether their data is collected and how it’s used.

“I commend Samsung for being one of the first smart TV companies in the world to make these important changes,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texans must be fully informed about whether their data is collected and be in full control of how it’s used. The changes outlined in this agreement help accomplish both of those aims and are an important step forward in reforming smart TV manufacturers’ data collection practices. While Samsung has stepped up to promptly implement important safeguards for consumers, other smart TV companies have instead chosen to illegally spy on Texans and act as digital invaders in their homes. Those companies will be held accountable, and our legal actions against them will move forward.”

Attorney General Paxton has also sued Sony, LG, and Hisense and TCL Technology, which are both based in China, for illegally spying on Texans. Those cases remain ongoing.

This agreement comes after Attorney General Paxton filed five anti-CCP lawsuits in four days last week in order to protect Texans from China’s influence and put America First.