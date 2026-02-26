Avion by Corner Lot Living Recognized Among Nation’s Elite 1% of Apartment Communities

Avion Apartments

We believe strong communities are built when people across income levels have access to exceptional living environments.” — Billy Zeits, Executive Vice President at Corner Lot

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avion, a premier multifamily community developed by Corner Lot, has been recognized as one of the nation’s top-performing apartment communities, earning a spot on the 2025 Elite 1% list by J Turner Research.

The recognition was highlighted in today’s Jacksonville Business Journal article, “20 Northeast Florida apartments land on Elite 1% national list.”

Avion earned an Online Reputation Assessment (ORA) score of 94 out of 100, placing it among the top 1% of 1,312 conventional apartment communities nationwide. To qualify, properties must receive at least 20 online reviews and achieve a minimum ORA score of 94 — a highly competitive benchmark reflecting exceptional resident satisfaction.

“Being recognized among the Elite 1% nationally is a meaningful affirmation of our team’s commitment to delivering an exceptional living experience,” said Sonny LeBron, Director of Asset Management at Corner Lot Living. “At Avion, our focus has always been on thoughtful design, strong management, and creating a community residents are proud to call home.”

A Commitment to Quality and Affordability

In addition to its top-tier resident satisfaction rankings, Avion reflects Corner Lot’s strategic commitment to workforce housing. A portion of the residences within the community has been reserved for workforce housing, reinforcing the company’s mission to invest in attainable housing solutions while maintaining high-quality standards.

“As Northeast Florida continues to grow, so does the need for housing that balances quality, location, and affordability,” said Billy Zeits, Executive Vice President at Corner Lot. “Reserving units for workforce housing is not an afterthought — it is a strategic priority across our portfolio. We believe strong communities are built when people across income levels have access to exceptional living environments.”

Setting the Standard in Northeast Florida

Avion’s inclusion on the Elite 1% list places it among a select group of high-performing communities across Northeast Florida recognized for outstanding online reputation and resident experience.

The distinction underscores Corner Lot’s broader development philosophy: invest intentionally, design thoughtfully, and deliver communities that stand the test of time — both financially and socially.

###

About Corner Lot

Corner Lot is a Jacksonville-based real estate development firm specializing in residential, commercial, and mixed-use communities. With a focus on purposeful planning and partnerships, Corner Lot is dedicated to creating spaces that enhance the way people live, work, and connect throughout the Southeast. Learn more at: www.cornerlotdevelopment.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.