DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: Visitor Spending and Visitor Arrivals Increased in January 2026

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOMOHALA PĀʻOIHANA, ʻIMI WAIWAI A HOʻOMĀKAʻIKAʻI

JAMES KUNANE TOKIOKA

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

RESEARCH AND ECONOMIC ANALYSIS DIVISION

VISITOR SPENDING AND VISITOR ARRIVALS INCREASED IN JANUARY 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 26, 2026

HONOLULU – According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), total spending by visitors in January 2026 was $2.26 billion (measured in nominal dollars), up 19.0 percent compared to January 2025. A 10.4 percent growth in total arrivals to 874,358 visitors and higher spending on an average daily basis ($276 per person, +11.3%) contributed to the increase in total visitor spending.

In January 2026, 858,693 visitors arrived by air service to the Hawaiian Islands, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 15,665 visitors arrived via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 773,149 visitors (+11.1%) arrived by air and 19,028 visitors (-17.7%) came by out-of-state cruise ships in January 2025.

The average length of stay by total visitors in January 2026 was 9.34 days, which was shorter compared to January 2025 (9.65 days, -3.1%). The statewide average daily census was 263,525 visitors in January 2026 compared to 246,491 visitors

(+6.9%) in January 2025.

In January 2026, 419,156 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, a 13.9 percent increase from January 2025 (368,123 visitors). These visitors stayed longer (9.50 days, +3.1%) and spent more on a daily average, which contributed to growth in total spending ($1.06 billion) compared to January 2025 ($812.0 million, +30.7%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in January 2026 of $267 per person was higher than January 2025 ($240 per person, +11.3%). They spent more in all categories, with lodging, food and beverage and transportation having the largest increases.

There were 255,548 visitors from the U.S. East in January 2026, up 23.1 percent from January 2025 (207,519 visitors). U.S. East visitors in January 2026 also spent more per day, contributing to higher total spending ($749.7 million) than in January 2025 ($601.8 million, +24.6%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors rose to $312 per person in January 2026 compared to $264 per person (+18.1%) in January 2025. Daily spending by U.S. East visitors also increased in all categories, with the largest growth seen in food and beverage, lodging and transportation categories.

In January 2026, 56,731 visitors arrived from Japan, growth of 4.5 percent from January 2025 (54,296 visitors). These visitors had a shorter length of stay (5.87 days, -5.1%) but they spent slightly more on a daily basis. The net result was $83.2 million in total spending, about the same as January 2025 ($83.2 million, -0.1%). Daily spending by Japanese visitors in January 2026 ($250 per person) increased slightly from January 2025 ($248 per person, +0.8%). Japanese visitors in January 2026 spent more per day on food and beverage, slightly less on lodging and transportation, while their shopping, entertainment and recreation expenses were similar to January 2025.

In January 2026, 49,616 visitors arrived from Canada, an 8.7 percent decline from January 2025 (54,333 visitors). Visitors from Canada spent $134.6 million in January 2026 compared to $150.0 million (-10.3%) in January 2025. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in January 2026 ($229 per person) was higher than January 2025 ($225 per person, +1.8%). Canadian visitors in January 2026 spent less per day on lodging, but spent more on transportation, shopping and entertainment and recreation compared to January 2025.

There were 77,641 visitors from all other international markets in January 2026, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other countries. In comparison, there were 88,878 visitors (-12.6%) from all other international markets in January 2025.

Air capacity to Hawai‘i in January 2026 (5,219 transpacific flights with 1,162,771 seats) increased compared to January 2025 (5,050 flights, +3.3% with 1,125,865 seats, +3.3%).

VIEW FULL NEWS RELEASE AND TABLES

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

We are encouraged to see strong growth in visitor arrivals from our core U.S. West (+13.9%) and U.S. East (+23.1%) markets in January 2026. U.S West ($1.1 billion, +30.7%) and U.S. East ($749.7 million, +24.6%) visitors also spent significantly more compared to a year ago.

The Japan market continued to improve with a 4.5 percent growth in visitor arrivals, while total visitor spending ($83.2 million, -0.1%) was similar to January 2025. The Korea market also did well in January, with growth in for both visitor arrivals (+8.6%) and visitor spending ($43.3 million, +9.1%).

Social and political challenges continued to impact tourism from Canada, with declines in visitor arrivals (-8.7%) and total visitor spending ($134.6 million, -10.3%).

Tourism on Maui continued to recover from the August 2023 wildfires. For January 2026, total arrivals (236,180 visitors, +16.7%) and total visitor spending ($664.7 million, +24.3%) increased compared to January 2025. Increased arrivals due to the Maui tourism recovery campaign helped boost Maui’s hotel occupancy. According to DBEDT’s January 2026 Hotel Performance report, hotel occupancy in Maui County improved to 71.2 percent from 62.0 percent in January 2025. Mahalo to Governor Green for releasing the funds and to the Hawai‘i Hotel Alliance and industry partners who helped make the campaign possible.

O‘ahu also recorded more visitors (+15.3%) and higher visitor spending ($937 million, +21.4%) compared to January 2025. January 2026 hotel occupancy on O‘ahu was at 77.9 percent, up slightly from January 2025 (77.7%).

# # #