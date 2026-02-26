Bestselling Author of Hollywood-Bound Memoir 'Never Saw Me Coming' Returns with Razor-Sharp Thriller 'THE HOA'

On Sale March 3, 2026 | eBook • Hardcover • Paperback • Audiobook narrated by Robin Miles

THE HOA isn’t a distant institution. It’s the person who smiles at you in the driveway and then files a violation notice. I wanted to explore what happens when that quiet authority turns predatory.” — Tanya Smith

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After igniting a 27-offer Hollywood bidding war with her bestselling memoir Never Saw Me Coming, award-winning author Tanya Smith returns with THE HOA, a psychological thriller set behind the manicured gates of an American homeowners association—where safety is promised, privacy is an illusion, and power is quietly weaponized.

Smith’s debut memoir, Never Saw Me Coming: How I Outsmarted the FBI and the Entire Banking System—and Pocketed $40 Million (Little, Brown and Company), became a critical and commercial sensation—an Amazon #1 Bestseller & Editors’ Pick, a Barnes & Noble Best Book of 2024, and an Apple Books Best Audiobook of 2024. The project sparked a competitive bidding war ultimately won by Universal Pictures, with Janelle Monáe attached to star and produce through Wondaland Pictures. Smith serves as executive producer.

Now, with THE HOA, Smith turns her eye from the banking system she once outsmarted to the one that governs more than 75 million Americans every day—and that most can’t easily escape.

Described as Get Out meets Big Little Lies behind closed gates, THE HOA explores control disguised as community, prejudice disguised as policy, and the danger of giving ordinary people unchecked authority over their neighbors’ lives.

Set inside Vellamar Estates—where lawns are pristine, neighbors wave from driveways, and rules promise peace of mind—the novel reveals what happens when “community standards” become instruments of control. Cameras sit where no one thinks to look. Files track every resident from the day they moved in. In Vellamar, the most powerful currency isn’t money—it’s leverage.

Four families. One gated community. Zero privacy. A grieving HOA president medicating herself with pills and power. A new resident who paid $5 million for a home but can’t leave his trash cans out eleven minutes too long. A single mother whose double life is about to be weaponized. And someone watching it all.

“With my first book, I took on the banking system—a machine designed to be untouchable,” says Smith. “THE HOA is scarier because the threat isn’t some distant institution. It’s your neighbor. It’s the person who smiles at you in the driveway and then files a violation notice. HOAs look mundane, but they have real power over your home, your money, and your dignity. I wanted to explore what happens when that quiet authority turns predatory—and the people it devours first.”

THE HOA taps into a rarely explored but deeply relatable anxiety: how bureaucracy, technology, and civility can be weaponized against the very people they claim to protect.

The audiobook is narrated by acclaimed voice actor Robin Miles, who also brought Smith’s memoir to life.

BOOK DETAILS

Title: THE HOA

Author: Tanya Smith

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Publisher: Audacious Press

Release Date: March 3, 2026

Formats: eBook, Hardcover, Paperback, Audiobook

Audiobook Narrator: Robin Miles

ABOUT TANYA SMITH

Tanya Smith is the award-winning, bestselling author of Never Saw Me Coming, the true story of how a teenage girl from Minneapolis became what the FBI called “one of the single biggest threats to the entire United States banking system.” Her work has been featured in TIME, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, The Guardian, and more than 60 publications worldwide. THE HOA marks her highly anticipated entry into fiction.

