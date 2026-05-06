Hydration Depot Launches Hydrafreeze: The Premium Electrolyte Freeze Pop Engineered for Industrial Worksites

Hydrafreeze Electrolyte Freezer Pops deliver fast cool-down and on-the-job hydration in four flavors: Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Lemon Lime, and Orange. Made with natural sugar, dye-free, and designed for crews working in extreme heat. A construction worker takes a Hydrafreeze break on a hot jobsite. Hydrafreeze Electrolyte Freezer Pops are built for the trades, giving crews a fast, no-mess way to cool down and replace electrolytes lost to heat and physical labor. The Hydration Depot Exclusive Freezer Bundle pairs Hydrafreeze Electrolyte Freezer Pops with a compact jobsite freezer, giving safety managers and crew leads a turnkey heat-stress solution ready to deploy on day one.

Hydrafreeze electrolyte freezer pops provide cooling hydration support for crews operating in demanding high heat conditions.

Hydration programs only work if crews actually use them. Hydrafreeze delivers cooling, electrolyte hydration designed for real work environments and long shifts in extreme heat.” — Melissa Schechter, CEO, OES Global Inc.

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydration Depot , the industrial hydration supplier in the OES Global family of brands, today announced the launch of Hydrafreeze , a premium electrolyte freeze pop engineered specifically for crews working long shifts in high heat conditions. Available exclusively through Hydration Depot and shipping now, Hydrafreeze is positioned as the freeze pop category's first true industrial-grade product, built to address worksite hydration as a safety variable rather than a comfort issue.Unlike conventional freeze pops loaded with artificial dyes, high-fructose corn syrup, and empty sugar, every Hydrafreeze pop delivers 45mg of sodium and 20mg of potassium, the essential electrolytes the body loses through sweat. Each pop contains 50 calories, is naturally sweetened with real sugar, and is proudly made in the USA.A DIRECT RESPONSE TO HEALTH AND SAFETY PROFESSIONALSHydrafreeze was formulated in direct response to feedback from health and safety managers who were tired of choosing between products loaded with artificial ingredients and products that simply did not taste good enough to drive consistent worker use."Hydration programs only work if crews actually use them. Hydrafreeze delivers cooling, electrolyte hydration designed for real work environments and long shifts in extreme heat," said Melissa Schechter, CEO of OES Global Inc.FOUR FLAVORS SOLVE THE COMPLIANCE PROBLEM OF FLAVOR FATIGUEEvery case of Hydrafreeze ships with four crew-approved flavors: Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Lemon Lime, and Orange. The variety is not just a nice-to-have. Flavor fatigue is a documented contributor to hydration compliance failure, particularly across long seasons when the same product in the same cooler stops driving the same usage rates it did on day one.By rotating through four distinct flavors, Hydrafreeze keeps workers reaching for hydration throughout the season, closing the compliance gaps that open up when monotony sets in.WHY WORKSITE HYDRATION IS A SAFETY ISSUEBody water loss of just 1 to 2 percent of body weight, reachable within the first two hours of physical work in warm conditions, produces measurable declines in reaction time, concentration, and decision making. At that level of dehydration, a worker is less able to respond to developing hazards, more prone to errors, and more vulnerable to heat illness progression that can escalate quickly in high heat environments.Hydrafreeze was engineered to be the product in the freezer that workers consistently reach for, turning a passive amenity into an active hydration solution BUILT FOR THE SCALE OF REAL OPERATIONSHydrafreeze is packaged for easy deployment across operations of any size. Each case ships ready to freeze and fits in any standard freezer, with bundle sizes scaled to fit every operation: single cases for smaller crews, 12-case crew packs for mid-size job sites, and 36-case, 48-case, and 60-case bundles for larger operations and regional fleet supply. All bundles are available with or without an included Hydrafreeze branded freezer.THE HYDRAFREEZE FREEZER PACK: A TURNKEY HYDRATION STATIONFor operations looking to deploy a complete hydration program on day one, Hydration Depot is offering the Hydrafreeze Freezer Pack, which bundles 48 cases of Hydrafreeze with an exclusive 3.5 cubic foot Hydrafreeze branded freezer at 33 percent off the regular price.The package delivers 5,760 individual servings plus a dedicated freeze pop freezer in a single order. At two servings per worker per day, the Hydrafreeze Freezer Pack supports 50 workers for over 11 weeks of consistent hydration, making it ideal for construction trailers, factory floors, warehouse facilities, utility crews, and municipal operations.AVAILABILITYHydrafreeze is in stock and shipping now, available exclusively at hydrationdepot.com. Hydration Depot carries Hydrafreeze alongside its full catalog of industrial hydration brands, giving operations a single supplier for every format their crews depend on.ABOUT HYDRATION DEPOTHydration Depot is the industrial hydration supplier serving construction, manufacturing, utility, municipal, and field service operations across the United States. From electrolyte drinks and freeze pops to hydration stations and bulk water solutions, Hydration Depot equips safety-focused operations with the products their crews actually use. Hydration Depot is part of the OES Global family of brands.

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