Governor Hochul Announces $5.7 Million to Bolster Water Supply and Upgrade Aging Infrastructure in the Town of Dewitt

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $5.7 million in capital grants for the Town of DeWitt to improve the Maple Drive Pump Station. This grant delivers on the Governor’s clean water and affordability agendas and reinforces the State’s commitment to meeting Central New York’s water infrastructure needs. By providing this critical funding, Governor Hochul is championing projects that protect public health and the environment, strengthen community resilience, and create good-paying jobs, all while ensuring that New Yorkers have access to safe, clean water.

“With this funding, my administration is relieving the burdens faced by too many New York families: rising water bills and outdated systems,” Governor Hochul said. “Now, the Town of Dewitt can finally complete this essential water infrastructure project that will protect public health, support local business, and ultimately ensure reliable, safe water for all.”

Today’s announcement comes after Governor Hochul recently announced a transformational $3.75 billion water infrastructure investment plan in the 2026 State of the State address, which would bring total investments to nearly $10 billion since 2017. It would deliver $750 million in water quality grants per year, a 50% increase from the $500 million that’s been made available annually in recent years.

Town of DeWitt: $5.7 Million for Water Supply Improvements

The Town of DeWitt is experiencing significant water supply shortfalls from its primary source provider, the City of Syracuse.

Water main breaks, increased water usage and lower water storage levels in the City’s reservoirs have prompted the city to close connection points to the Town of DeWitt, reducing some sections of the Town’s water supply by about 50 percent.

DeWitt has since placed an increased reliance on dated infrastructure that is not designed to sustain a long-term increase in capacity. Station upgrades are necessary to avoid system failure.

Town of DeWitt Supervisor Max Ruckdeschel said, "On behalf of the Town of DeWitt, I want to sincerely thank Governor Kathy Hochul for this $5.7 million capital grant. Clean, safe drinking water is a necessity that many people take for granted, and I appreciate Governor Hochul putting projects like ours at the forefront of her agenda. This critical investment in our town's infrastructure will strengthen our water system's reliability, protect public health, and support economic development in our community. I am grateful for the Governor’s continued commitment to ensuring that municipalities like the Town of DeWitt have the resources needed to build resilient, modern infrastructure for our residents.

State Senator Christopher J. Ryan said, “This $5.7 million investment is critical for families and businesses in the Town of DeWitt. Upgrading the Maple Drive Pump Station will strengthen the Town’s system, reduce the risk of failure, and ensure residents have reliable access to safe, clean water. Just as importantly, this project will create good-paying local jobs and support our regional economy while we make these much-needed improvements. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for recognizing the urgency of this need and delivering the resources our Central New York communities depend on.”

Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Pam Hunter said, “Access to safe, reliable water is a basic necessity. This $5.7 million investment in the Maple Drive Pump Station will protect public health, strengthen aging infrastructure, and ensure families and businesses in the Town of DeWitt have the dependable water supply they deserve. I thank Governor Hochul for prioritizing clean water and delivering critical support to Central New York.”