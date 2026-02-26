Statement of FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman on President Trump’s 2026 State of the Union Address to Congress

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his remarks before Congress and the American people, President Trump emphasized restoring law and order, securing the border, combating violent crime, and supporting the men and women who wear the badge. His message was clear: public safety is foundational to national security, economic stability, and the strength of American communities. It is also key to enhancing the safety of the men and women who serve this nation as federal law enforcement officers.Throughout the address, the president highlighted the importance of enforcing immigration laws, dismantling transnational criminal organizations, combating fentanyl trafficking, and backing federal, state, and local law enforcement officers who risk their lives daily. He underscored the need to ensure that those who commit violent crimes are held accountable and that law enforcement professionals have the resources and authority necessary to do their jobs effectively. President Trump made it clear that he stands firmly with the men and women of law enforcement. His recognition of the dangers our officers face, his focus on border security, and his commitment to restoring law and order reflect what our members experience on the ground every day. Public safety is not a political issue. It is a national priority.The president also addressed the ongoing fentanyl crisis, noting the devastating impact synthetic opioids continue to have on families across America. Federal law enforcement officers are on the front lines of this battle, targeting trafficking networks, intercepting narcotics shipments, and coordinating with international and domestic partners to disrupt supply chains that fuel addiction and violence.In addition, the president reaffirmed his commitment to supporting law enforcement through strengthened penalties for violent offenders, enhanced border enforcement measures, and expanded operational authorities to dismantle criminal enterprises. These priorities align with FLEOA ’s longstanding advocacy for policies that empower officers while protecting constitutional rights.Federal officers operate in complex and high-risk environments, from fugitive apprehension operations to counterterrorism investigations, cybercrime enforcement, and child exploitation cases. The president’s public acknowledgment of these efforts sends a strong message that those who serve in law enforcement are valued and supported at the highest levels of government.Law enforcement officers do not seek praise. They seek the ability to do their jobs safely and effectively. When national leadership recognizes their sacrifices and reinforces the rule of law, it strengthens morale and reinforces the mission.FLEOA remains committed to working with the administration and Congress to advance legislation and policies that enhance officer safety, address pay and retention challenges, combat the fentanyl epidemic, and ensure that federal law enforcement agencies are fully resourced to protect the American people. That includes addressing the longstanding and outdated federal law enforcement pay cap that continues to hinder recruitment, retention, and operational readiness across the country. The current cap creates pay compression, discourages experienced agents from seeking leadership roles, and unfairly limits compensation for officers who routinely deploy, work extended operations, and sacrifice time with their families in service to the nation.Federal law enforcement officers should never be penalized for working harder to keep this country safe. Raising or eliminating the pay cap is not about special treatment. It is about fairness, retention of top talent, and ensuring operational effectiveness across federal agencies. Our officers and agents deserve to be fully compensated for the dangerous and demanding work they perform every day.As the national voice of federal law enforcement, FLEOA will continue to advocate for strong public safety policies and highlight the positive impact federal officers have in communities nationwide.###FLEOA serves more than 34,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.