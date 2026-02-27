Post-War Canadian Folk Art Sale Achieves CA$558,112, Led by a Landmark Maud Lewis Result

Lot 65 – Maud Lewis, Springtime in the Maritimes. Rare early 1940s oil on Masonite by Maud Lewis, described as an “important” work; sold for CA$108,900. Lot 21 – Cyril Hirtle, Lobster Boats. Energetic Nova Scotia dockside scene, featured in A Joyous Vision; record-setting CA$32,670. Lot 34 – Ted Harrison, Over the Waves. Bold Yukon-inspired canvas gifted directly by the artist; CA$16,940.

Exceptional results and record-setting prices highlight February 12 Post-War Folk Art sale

This sale is further proof that demand for top-tier Canadian folk art from the post-war era is growing” — Ethan Miller

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Post-War Canadian Folk Art auction held February 12, 2026, by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., delivered exceptional results across the board, grossing CA$558,112.50 (including buyer’s premium). The 73-lot, online-only sale was led by a rare early painting by Maud Lewis, which realized CA$108,900, alongside strong performances from works by Cyril Hirtle, Lorne Reid, Ted Harrison, and Joe Norris.The auction attracted 273 registered bidders, who placed 2,843 bids, achieving a 99% sell-through rate; notably, 58% of the top 50 lots exceeded estimate. Bidding took place via Miller & Miller Live and LiveAuctioneers, with a live video feed hosted on the firm’s website.“This sale is further proof that demand for top-tier Canadian folk art from the post-war era is growing,” said Ethan Miller, CEO. “The auction achieved the second-highest price ever paid for a Maud Lewis, and set price records for both Cyril Hirtle and Lorne Reid. It was an electric evening.”The top result came from Lot 65, Springtime in the Maritimes, a rare 1940s oil on Masonite by Maud Lewis that Maud Lewis authority Alan Deacon has described as “important” and “one of the best early works I’ve seen.” Gifted directly by the artist to a close personal friend and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity, the painting soared well past its CA$35,000–50,000 estimate to realize CA$108,900, underscoring sustained collector demand for Lewis’s early, labour-intensive works.All prices quoted are in Canadian dollars and include the buyer’s premium.Another Lewis highlight, Lot 48, Three Black Cats (mid-1960s), realized CA$66,550 against an estimate of CA$30,000–35,000. A signature serial image purchased directly from the artist and offered from the original owner’s estate, the painting exemplifies the vivid colour and playful imagery that define Lewis’s mature period. Completing the Lewis trio, Lot 67, Stone Bridge in Winter (1966), achieved CA$33,880, confirming continued market strength for rare serial winter scenes from the apex of her career.Works by Nova Scotia folk artists followed closely. Lot 21, Cyril Hirtle’s Lobster Boats, an animated dockside scene featured on the cover of the 1995 Nova Scotia Folk Art Festival Society publication A Joyous Vision, realized CA$32,670, setting a new price record for the artist. Lot 23, Fishing, another compelling Hirtle canvas from the same private collection, brought CA$18,150, further evidencing growing appreciation for his rule-breaking, narrative style.A major surprise came from Lot 61, Lorne Reid’s Cape Breton Harbour (1987), a monumental, activity-filled composition widely regarded as the artist’s masterpiece. Estimated at CA$4,000–6,000, the work achieved CA$14,520, establishing a new benchmark for the short-lived but highly respected Cape Breton painter.Additional highlights included Lot 34, Ted Harrison’s Over the Waves (2000), a vibrant Yukon-inspired canvas gifted directly by the artist, which realized CA$16,940, and Lot 58, Joe Norris’s Penguins (1983), a rare and imaginative enamel on plywood that sold for CA$14,520.Overall, the February 12 sale reaffirmed the depth and resilience of the post-war Canadian folk art market, particularly for works with strong provenance, documented examples, and fresh-to-market histories.To view a wrap-up video highlighting key results from the auction, visit: https://youtu.be/MxN2pN3UUY4 Upcoming Auctions at Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.:March 6, 2026: Toys - The Yvan Lalonde CollectionMarch 7, 2026 (9am EST): Petroliana, Aviation & Advertising – Featuring the Steve Rounds CollectionMarch 7, 2026 (6pm EST): Advertising ThermometersMarch 8, 2026 (9am EDT): General Store Advertising – Featuring the Marcel Gallays CollectionMarch 8, 2026 (6pm EDT): General Store Advertising TinsMarch 28, 2026: Canadiana, Folk Art, Fine Art & Historic Objects – The Late Miller Carmichael CollectionMiller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches, art, antiques, and high-value collectibles, providing collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell.For consignment inquiries, call (519) 573-3710, email info@millerandmillerauctions.com, or visit www.millerandmillerauctions.com

