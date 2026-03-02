More Than 17 Veterans a Day: Veteran Housing and Job Programs Launch, Experts Highlight Ongoing Mental Health Crisis

Alaska Northern Lights

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As new federal housing and job transition programs roll out for veterans in 2026, mental health remains a critical national concern. While employment and housing stability are essential pillars of reintegration, another urgent issue continues to unfold largely out of public view: more than 20 U.S. veterans die by suicide each day.Behind that statistic are fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, and friends, individuals who once served their country and now face invisible battles at home. Despite growing awareness and expanded programming, veteran suicide remains a persistent national crisis. Depression, post-traumatic stress, anxiety, sleep disruption, and seasonal mood disorders continue to impact thousands of veterans each year.The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has made significant investments in expanding mental health services, crisis response, and suicide prevention efforts. VA clinicians and staff across the country work tirelessly to provide comprehensive care, from therapy and medication management to peer support and crisis intervention. Their commitment to serving veterans remains unwavering.“Economic opportunity and housing support are important steps forward,” said [Cort Christie, Founder of Alaska Northern Lights ]. “At the same time, we must continue strengthening the mental health ecosystem that supports our veterans every day. The VA and its clinical teams are doing critical work, and expanding access to complementary tools can help reinforce those efforts.” Alaska Northern Lights, a provider of clinically supported bright light therapy devices, works alongside the VA to help expand access to non-invasive mental health support tools for veterans in need. Through its VA contract, the company supplies light therapy devices designed to support circadian rhythm regulation, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), and certain mood-related conditions under clinician guidance.Bright light therapy has been studied for its role in improving sleep cycles and supporting mood in individuals experiencing seasonal depression and circadian rhythm disruption, both of which can compound broader mental health challenges. When prescribed and monitored appropriately, it can serve as one component of a comprehensive care plan.Experts agree that no single intervention can address the complexity of suicide prevention. Comprehensive care includes access to therapy, medication when appropriate, peer support, crisis services, housing stability, employment assistance, and early intervention. Expanding awareness, reducing stigma, and increasing access to diverse treatment options remain essential.As policymakers focus on housing and workforce programs in 2026, leaders across healthcare and veteran support communities emphasize that mental health resources must continue to expand in parallel.Veterans experiencing crisis can contact the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and pressing 1, or by visiting www.veteranscrisisline.net for confidential support.This is not just a statistic. It is a daily reminder that supporting those who served requires sustained commitment, collaboration, and innovation. The headlines may change, but the responsibility to care for our veterans does not.For more information about Alaska Northern Lights and its work supporting veteran mental health initiatives, visit www.AlaskaNorthernLights.com

