Mochidoki Introduces New 6-Piece Box and Chocolate Flavor Across Major U.S. Grocery Chains Nationwide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While other CPG brands are leaning into shrinkflation, Mochidoki, the better-for-you, premium mochi ice cream brand, delivers 50% more at the same great price — without compromise.

Gordon Desserts, DBA Mochidoki, a nationally renowned, New York-based mochi ice cream company, beloved for its imaginative and refined Japanese-inspired desserts, is expanding its retail footprint and its pack count with the launch of a new 6-piece format, a new Chocolate flavor, and placement with several new grocery partners nationwide.

Previously sold in a 4-piece format, Mochidoki’s new 6-piece box reflects growing consumer demand for shareable, premium frozen desserts at an accessible price, without changing any of its original recipes. The new format is now rolling out to Pavilions, Big Y, Raley’s, Bristol Farms, and Bi-Rite, in addition to existing partners including Central Market and Dierbergs, among others.

Now with 50% more product, the new 6-piece box features Mochidoki’s best-selling flavors, with Chocolate joining the lineup as the brand’s newest SKU. The expanded assortment allows retailers to offer greater variety and drive trial across multiple occasions, bringing the total portfolio to seven SKUs: Cake Batter, Strawberry, Vanilla Chip, Matcha, Chocolate, and two plant-based flavors — Passion Fruit and Mango — both Certified Vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified.

“Our customers were asking for more — more pieces, more variety, and more indulgence — without having to pay more. We knew we could deliver,” said Ken Gordon, Founder of Mochidoki. “With our innovative new packaging solution, we increased the piece count by 50% while keeping the price the same. It’s a sweet win for everyone.”

Mochidoki blends chewy mochi dough with a creamy ice cream center, creating a dessert that is portion-controlled, visually appealing, and ideal for entertaining or everyday treats. With its expanded retail presence and new SKUs, the brand continues to position itself at the intersection of premium, playful, and better-for-you frozen desserts.

About Mochidoki

Founded by Ken Gordon, Mochidoki is a premium mochi ice cream brand inspired by global dessert culture and crafted for today’s discerning consumer. Known for its vibrant flavors, clean, all-natural ingredients, and modern packaging, Mochidoki is sold in leading grocery retailers nationwide. Find Mochidoki at a retailer near you: https://mochidoki.com/pages/store-locator



Press Contact: marketing@mochidoki.com

