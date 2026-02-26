Creating Jobs in Columbia County: Governor Shapiro Secures $5 Million Investment from Berwick Industries Incorporated to Open New Manufacturing Operation, Create 125 New Jobs

The Shapiro Administration is investing over $3 million into the growth of the consumer ribbon and bow manufacturer in Berwick. Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has secured $40.4 billion in private sector investments and created more than 22,400 new jobs.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured a $5 million investment from consumer ribbon and bow products manufacturer Berwick Industries Incorporated to open a new operation in Columbia County. The Commonwealth is investing over $3 million in the project, which will create 125 new jobs in the region within three years, spurring economic growth.

Berwick Industries is purchasing the former Berwick Offray bow and ribbon production facility at 1200 East 9th Street, which closed in 2025. As part of the sale, Berwick Industries will also acquire the facility’s mechanical and electrical assets.

“From day one, I’ve worked to grow Pennsylvania’s economy and make our Commonwealth the best place to create jobs and real economic opportunity. Berwick Industries’ decision to expand their business in the Commonwealth shows that my Administration’s commitment to investing in workers, cutting red tape, and creating shovel-ready sites is working,” said Governor Shapiro. “Pennsylvania is on the rise — and when companies choose to grow here, the entire Commonwealth wins.”

Berwick Industries received a funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $2.8 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan, a $200,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $150,000 WEDnetPA grant to train their workers.

“Berwick Industries Incorporated’s commitment to the Commonwealth will further boost the manufacturing industry — one of the important industries we’re focusing on in our Economic Development Strategy,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “The company’s operation will breathe new life into a vacant production facility and create real opportunities for Pennsylvanians — including dislocated workers. The Shapiro Administration is proud to support projects like this one that are firmly positioning Pennsylvania as an economic development leader.”

All consumer ribbon and bow products manufactured by Berwick Industries are sold to its sister company, Workhorse Group Companies, a leader in the bow and ribbon industry. Workhorse Group Companies, in turn, sells the products to top customers including Walmart, Target, and Costco.

“We’re not only reopening the doors, but we’re also raising the standard,” said Carey Edwards, Owner and CEO, Berwick Industries Incorporated. “The revival of Berwick Industries represents a renewed investment in Pennsylvania’s skilled workforce, the creation of high-quality American jobs, and a meaningful boost to our local economy. We are honoring our heritage while modernizing our operations, combining time-tested craftsmanship with advanced innovation to deliver uncompromising, made-in-the-USA quality for generations to come.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

“NEPA Alliance is proud to support Berwick Industries through the PIDA Process and to be a part of this tremendous project,” said Stephen Ursich, Vice President of Business Development, NEPA Alliance. “This investment will help a strong manufacturer expand its operations, strengthen domestic production of consumer ribbon and bow products, and create 125 new jobs in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Projects like this demonstrate how strategic public-private partnerships can drive sustainable economic growth across our region.”

“Berwick Industries has deep roots in this town, and its decision to reinvest here reflects the confidence employers continue to have in our local workforce,” said Kelly O’Brien, Executive Director, Berwick Industrial Development Association. “Their return brings renewed activity in our industrial corridors and a stronger foundation for continued growth across Columbia County. It also reinforces the value of the partnerships that make our region competitive — from workforce training and vocational education to infrastructure and community support.”

Shapiro Administration’s Progress to Grow Pennsylvania’s Workforce and Strengthen the Economy

In every corner of the Commonwealth, manufacturers are expanding and creating real opportunities for Pennsylvanians — from Johnson & Johnson in Montgomery County, Eli Lilly in Lehigh County, Eurofins in Lancaster County, Calgon Carbon Corporation in Pittsburgh, DrinkPAK in Philadelphia, Farm Plast in Lycoming County, and US Durum in Dauphin County, to First Quality in Mifflin County, Eos in Allegheny County, Nichols Portland in Elk County, Imperial Systems in Mercer County, Qualex in Venango County, and Tate in York County.

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal builds on that momentum by investing in long-term economic growth and ensuring communities across the Commonwealth can compete and win. This budget increases funding for innovation in the areas of opportunity laid out in Pennsylvania’s economic development strategy – including life sciences, robotics and technology, energy, manufacturing, and agriculture.

The PA First Program, which connects businesses with trained workers and supports job retention and capital investments, will receive an additional $10 million for a total of $38 million in this budget.

Innovate in PA 2.0: Back in 2013 under a Republican Governor, Pennsylvania launched the Innovation fund. Building off of that legacy, this budget creates the Innovate in PA 2.0 program to deploy nearly $100 million into the state’s innovation economy. Innovate in PA 2.0 would provide capital for promising startups – following in the footsteps of companies like Gecko Robotics in Pittsburgh or Gilson Snow in Selinsgrove – fund clinical trials for the life sciences, and develop a workforce and education pipeline to help these companies succeed.

Ag Innovation Grant Program: Pennsylvania agriculture supports over 48,800 farms, nearly 600,000 jobs, and contributes $132.5 billion annually to our economy. Governor Shapiro understands that economic success is dependent on our rural communities and farmlands – that’s why Pennsylvania has leaned into the innovation found on our farms and has put real capital behind our farmers. The 2026-27 budget includes a $9 million increase – a total of $19 million – for the first-in-the-nation Agricultural Innovation program.

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy is Earning National Recognition

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — cutting red tape, streamlining permitting and licensing, and attracting over $40.4 billion in private-sector investment that has created more than 22,424 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth:

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, and discover how the Administration is creating economic opportunity to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

