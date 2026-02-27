Bogat Aesthetics & Wellness Celebrates Grand Opening in Hallandale Beach

The licensed medical and aesthetic team at Bogat Aesthetics & Wellness. Bogat Aesthetics & Wellness reception area in Hallandale Beach Client receiving advanced facial treatment at Bogat Aesthetics & Wellness.

Luxury physician-led medical spa opens in Hallandale Beach, serving Miami / Fort Lauderdale area with advanced aesthetic and wellness care.

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bogat Aesthetics & Wellness celebrated its grand opening on February 21, welcoming dozens of guests to its new medical spa and wellness center in Hallandale Beach. The event introduced visitors to the clinic’s team and treatment offerings, with live demonstrations and curated gift bags for attendees.

Built on a simple principle—appearance and well-being are closely connected—Bogat Aesthetics & Wellness combines advanced aesthetic treatments with physician-supervised wellness programs designed to support both how clients look and how they feel.

Located in the Atlantic Village professional complex at 800 N Federal Hwy in Hallandale Beach, the facility is positioned between Miami and Fort Lauderdale to serve clients seeking natural-looking results backed by medical expertise, diagnostic technology, and personalized care.

Where Aesthetic Confidence Meets Whole-Person Wellness

Under the vision of founder Nino Bogat, who brings 15 years of wellness and aesthetic industry experience, the practice operates under physician supervision with a team of licensed medical professionals who understand the connection between aesthetic confidence and overall well-being.

Bogat’s approach recognizes that treatments designed to refresh appearance can support broader wellness goals—many clients report feeling less stressed, more energized, and more motivated to prioritize their health. When paired with internal support through hormone optimization, IV nutrition, and metabolic programs, the result is a coordinated experience where aesthetic care and wellness protocols work together.

“We kept hearing the same thing from people: ‘I want to look refreshed, but I also want to feel better from the inside out.’ That’s what shaped everything we do here—the treatments, the wellness programs, even the way we designed the space. It’s all built around that connection between looking good and genuinely feeling good.”

— Nino Bogat, Founder

Comprehensive Service Menu

The practice offers medical-grade aesthetic and wellness services delivered in a refined, spa-like environment—backed by top-tier equipment and carefully selected product lines.

Aesthetic Treatments: Injectables from Allergan and Galderma, advanced laser technology by Candela, clinical skincare featuring Biologique Recherche, Alastin, and HydraFacial®, PRP & regenerative therapy, and more—precision treatments designed to enhance natural beauty with results that look refined, never overdone.

Body Treatments: Body contouring and fat reduction, cellulite treatments, lymphatic drainage, restorative body wraps, and specialized scalp and hair restoration—helping clients sculpt, restore, and feel renewed from head to toe.

Wellness Programs: IV therapy and vitamin injections, physician-supervised hormone optimization, peptide therapy, and NAD+—supporting vitality, balance, and long-term well-being from the inside out.

Diagnostics & Personalized Planning: VISIA advanced skin analysis, 3D body composition scanning, and comprehensive lab panels—so every treatment plan is built on data, not guesswork.

For the complete list of services, visit www.bogat.com/services.

Privacy by Design

Appointments are thoughtfully spaced to ensure each client enjoys an unhurried, private experience. The interior features warm minimalism and organic textures—creating a calm, refined atmosphere designed to feel like a personal sanctuary rather than a clinical office.

Bogat Aesthetics & Wellness is now open and accepting appointments.

Location: 800 N Federal Hwy, Unit 805, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 (Atlantic Village)



About Bogat Aesthetics & Wellness

Bogat Aesthetics & Wellness is a physician-supervised medical spa & wellness center in Hallandale Beach, Florida, specializing in the integration of aesthetic treatments, advanced diagnostics, and whole-person wellness. Founded by wellness entrepreneur Nino Bogat, the practice combines expert cosmetic enhancements with physician-led wellness programs—including hormone optimization, IV therapy, peptide protocols, and regenerative treatments—all delivered by licensed medical professionals in a refined, private setting. The clinic features advanced technology from Candela, Allergan, Galderma, and Biologique Recherche, with diagnostic tools including VISIA skin analysis and 3D body composition scanning.

