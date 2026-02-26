Out-of-State Buyers Continue Targeting Custer County Real Estate, Says Kayla Brady – Realtor

Interest from out-of-state buyers remains strong in the Westcliffe area, according to Kayla Brady of HomeSmart Preferred Realty.

WESTCLIFFE, CO, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interest from out-of-state buyers remains strong in the Westcliffe area, according to Kayla Brady of HomeSmart Preferred Realty . As rural Colorado continues to attract buyers seeking land, beauty, and a higher quality of life, Brady reports steady momentum in both inquiries and transactions throughout Custer County.The market is drawing a diverse mix of relocation buyers, retirees, and second-home purchasers seeking expansive mountain views, acreage, and a slower-paced lifestyle that differs significantly from urban environments. Brady notes that now is peak planning season, as home buyers are beginning to research communities, homes, and property values as the weather warms.While the rapid pace seen in previous years has moderated, the current real estate climate has shifted toward a more calculated and competitive environment. Accurate pricing, strategic marketing, and skilled negotiation are playing a larger role in determining successful outcomes for both buyers and sellers. In this evolving landscape, strong local expertise has become increasingly important.Brady built her business in Westcliffe because of a deep personal connection to the community and rural lifestyle. Raised in a family rooted in Western heritage, land stewardship, and hard work, she understands the priorities that drive many buyers to Custer County. The space, privacy, natural beauty, and long-term value are all greatly appealing. Her familiarity with the nuances of rural properties, including land use considerations, access, and water rights, provides clients with insight that goes beyond standard transactional guidance.Her performance in the local market reflects that expertise. In 2024 and 2025, Brady was the top-producing realtor in Westcliffe, closing more than $45 million in sales across 94 properties. She was also recognized among the Top 50 agents nationwide within HomeSmart, out of more than 25,000 agents, and ranked in the top 1% of realtors nationwide in sales volume.Brady attributes her continued success to a disciplined, data-driven approach combined with high-level marketing strategies typically associated with larger metropolitan markets. Each listing is positioned with professional presentation, targeted digital exposure, and a customized strategy designed to maximize visibility and value. Buyers benefit from clear communication, detailed market analysis, and confident advocacy throughout negotiations.“I’ve set the standard for real estate in Westcliffe by combining proven results with a level of marketing and strategy this market hasn’t traditionally seen. My clients hire me because they want the strongest possible representation and measurable results.”As Custer County continues to capture attention from out-of-state buyers, Brady remains focused on delivering professional, strategic representation tailored to the unique demands of the rural Colorado market. For buyers seeking a lifestyle change or sellers aiming to position their property competitively, knowledgeable local guidance remains a key factor in achieving successful outcomes.

