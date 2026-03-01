Key Housing Announces Living at NoHo in North Hollywood as March’s Featured Southern California Listing

Key Housing names Living at NoHo in Los Angeles its Featured Southern California Listing for March 2026, highlighting furnished corporate housing.

Living at NoHo stood out immediately as a potential designee for our featured SoCal listing.” — Bob Lee

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Housing , a top provider of corporate housing in California, is proud to announce Living at NoHo in Los Angeles as its Featured Southern California Listing for March 2026. Located in the North Hollywood Arts District, this apartment complex was chosen as the featured listing because it combines the fun of the “Hollywood Arts District” with a central location ideal for busy business travelers. It is a true “home away from home” for those seeking corporate housing.“Living at NoHo stood out immediately as a potential designee for our featured SoCal listing,” said Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. “Hollywood has its magic. Business travelers want convenience. This complex combines the magic of Hollywood with the convenience of a central LA location.”Living at NoHo is located at 11059 McCormick Street in Los Angeles, CA, within the North Hollywood Arts District. The property offers furnished short-term rentals with modern amenities, transit access, and proximity to major business and entertainment destinations.Learn more at: https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/living-at-noho/ . Those who want to browse Hollywood corporate housing options can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/hollywood/ North Hollywood, often called “NoHo,” is one of Los Angeles’ most arts-oriented and epicurean entertainment and recreation areas. It offers amazing theaters, cutting-edge galleries, artisan cafes, and restaurants that bring the true LA foodie experience right to the complex's doorstep. It is a hidden gem of hard-to-find housing in the LA area that combines a home-away-from-home experience with the best of the SoCal lifestyle. It is ideal for a business traveler who wants to live like an Angeleno.For workers in media, entertainment, technology, or consulting, the North Hollywood Arts District means they can enjoy the artsy culture of Hollywood after work. One could have a bunch of business meetings during the day. Then one could bring one’s spouse and even kids to live theater or rooftop dining in the evening. The neighborhood allows a traveler to experience the “vibe” of Los Angeles rather than the stifling atmosphere of a chain hotel.Many business travelers who come to Southern California want to bring their families. Why? Because SoCal is an amazing tourist destination. This property makes family-living possible. There are incredible nearby tourist attractions, such as Universal Studios, Griffith Park ( https://recreation.parks.lacity.gov/griffithpark/ ), and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Grocery stores, restaurants, and easy dining are all family-friendly. The location combines business with a touristy Southern California experience.The community offers studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans suitable for short-term and extended stays. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and private patios or balconies.Residents have access to a pool and spa, a cardio and strength fitness center, and a rooftop cyber lounge. The sixth-floor sky deck offers barbecue grills and rooftop patios. It provides majestic views of the surrounding mountains and LA skyline. Security is well handled through a comprehensive security operations system.ABOUT KEY HOUSING:Since 1992, Key Housing has been a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing rentals in cities throughout California. The company competes with extended-stay hotels, and many nurses, interns, and individuals seeking pet-friendly corporate rentals or corporate relocation services use the service to find temporary housing. Interested parties, including the media, are encouraged to visit the website at https://www.keyhousing.com/

