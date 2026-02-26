Dr. Galina Highlights Root Cause Approach to Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, Calling for Earlier and More Comprehensive Care

In autoimmune thyroid disease, we must look at immune system regulation, inflammation, and underlying triggers, not just thyroid hormone numbers.” — Dr. Galina Mironova, ND

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hashimoto’s thyroiditis , the leading cause of hypothyroidism in women, continues to be widely underrecognized and frequently misunderstood. According to naturopathic doctor Dr. Galina , many patients struggle for years with persistent symptoms despite receiving standard thyroid hormone therapy.Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is an autoimmune condition in which the immune system targets and gradually damages the thyroid gland. As thyroid tissue becomes compromised, hormone production declines, often resulting in symptoms associated with hypothyroidism. However, Dr. Galina emphasizes that the condition extends far beyond low thyroid hormone levels alone.“Many patients are told their labs are normal, yet they continue to experience fatigue, brain fog, weight changes, mood shifts, and hair thinning,” says Dr. Galina. “In autoimmune thyroid disease, we must look at immune system regulation, inflammation, and underlying triggers, not just thyroid hormone numbers.”A Complex Condition with Overlapping SymptomsHashimoto’s symptoms can be broad and inconsistent. Patients often report persistent fatigue, metabolic slowdown, difficulty concentrating, joint discomfort, digestive disturbances, increased sensitivity to cold, and anxiety or mood fluctuations. Because autoimmune activity can fluctuate over time, symptoms may appear to improve and then return, which can delay proper evaluation.Dr. Galina notes that this variability often leads patients to feel dismissed or confused about their diagnosis.Understanding What Drives Autoimmune Thyroid DiseaseResearch suggests that Hashimoto’s develops from a combination of genetic predisposition and environmental influences. Rather than a single cause, multiple contributing factors may activate or perpetuate immune dysfunction.Common contributing factors may include prolonged stress, disruptions in gut health, food sensitivities, nutrient imbalances, infections, and environmental toxin exposure. Identifying and addressing these factors is a central focus of Dr. Galina’s clinical approach.“The immune system does not become dysregulated in isolation,” she explains. “When we investigate gut integrity, nutrient status, inflammatory burden, and stress response, we often uncover patterns that help explain why the immune system is targeting the thyroid.”Why Medication Alone May Not Resolve SymptomsThyroid hormone replacement remains an important and often necessary component of care. However, Dr. Galina emphasizes that hormone therapy does not directly calm autoimmune activity. As a result, some patients continue to experience symptoms even when laboratory values appear within reference range.A functional medicine model expands the focus beyond hormone replacement to include immune modulation, inflammation reduction, and restoration of foundational systems such as digestion and stress resilience.A Whole Body Strategy for Thyroid HealthDr. Galina’s comprehensive evaluation for Hashimoto’s may include expanded thyroid panels, antibody testing, assessment of inflammatory markers, and investigation into digestive health and micronutrient levels. Treatment plans are individualized and may incorporate targeted nutrition strategies, gut repair protocols, stress regulation techniques, and personalized supplementation.The goal is to help reduce antibody activity, support long term thyroid tissue health, and improve quality of life.The Case for Early InterventionEarly recognition and proactive care may help slow thyroid tissue damage and reduce the long term impact of autoimmune progression. Dr. Galina encourages individuals experiencing persistent thyroid related symptoms to seek a deeper evaluation, especially if there is a family history of autoimmune disease.“Autoimmune thyroid conditions often evolve gradually,” she says. “The sooner we intervene, the greater the opportunity to preserve thyroid function and improve overall wellbeing.”About Dr. GalinaDr. Galina is a naturopathic doctor specializing in thyroid disorders, hormone balance, and root cause medicine. Her patient centered approach focuses on identifying underlying drivers of dysfunction while supporting the body’s innate healing capacity.

