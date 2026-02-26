Arts Open Returns to San Pedro April 2026 Free Weekend of Open Art Studios, Live Performances, & Citywide Discovery

Arts Open San Pedro 2026 returns April 25–26 with 100+ artists, live performances, free trolleys & a new interactive map. RSVP at artsopen.artsunitedsp.org.

SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The San Pedro Arts & Cultural District invites the public to experience Arts Open San Pedro 2026, a free, two-day celebration of the city’s dynamic creative community, taking place on Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26.

Spanning the waterfront, downtown corridors, and historic neighborhoods, Arts Open offers rare access to more than 100 working artists across San Pedro’s studios, galleries, and creative spaces. Visitors will explore live art-making, musical performances, and curated exhibitions that reflect the rich cultural fabric of this California Arts & Cultural District.

“We were thrilled by the phenomenal response to our first year of opening the art studios and inviting art fans from across Southern California to experience the extraordinary creativity of the San Pedro community,” said Amy Eriksen, Arts United San Pedro Partner. “There’s an incredible wave of momentum heading into year two, as we work closely with our artists to warmly welcome Angeleno art lovers once again.”

All the details and an RSVP form are available at artsopen.artsunitedsp.org, where guests can browse locations, and plan their self-guided route. Making its debut this year will be the first ever Arts Open San Pedro online map through the Toureka application, available for Apple and Android phones, to simplify all the details and create a super user-friendly experience!

This year’s featured visual artist and poster designer is Soft Chick, a Long Beach-based artist and printmaker whose work is deeply woven into the creative fabric of the San Pedro Arts & Cultural District. Known for her emotionally evocative use of color and surreal, illustrative language, the poster reflects San Pedro’s raw energy and creative freedom.

“Each element represents a different form of expression, but they are all linked, reminding us that creativity is never isolated,” Soft Chick said.

What to Expect

-Open Studios & Galleries - Step inside the creative process with rare behind-the-scenes access to painters, sculptors, printmakers, ceramicists, photographers, and multidisciplinary artists across the District.

-Live Performances & Pop-ups - Musicians, dancers, and performance artists activate multiple stages and community spaces throughout the weekend.

-Rolling Gallery Trolley Tour - Complimentary trolley service loops through the Harbor, Coastal, and Angels Gate routes, with gallery stops, drop-ins, and mobile exhibitions along the way.

-Art Walk Tours & Family-Friendly Activities - Docent-led walking tours, interactive workshops, and all-ages programming invite audiences to learn, create, and connect.

Schedule at a Glance

-Event Dates: Saturday, April 25 & Sunday, April 26, 2026

-Family Hours: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

-Event Hours: 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM

-After Party: Cabrillo Aquarium and others to be announced

-Trolley Service: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM (all routes)

RSVP & Info: artsopen.artsunitedsp.org

Artists will have work available for purchase throughout the weekend.

About the San Pedro Arts & Cultural District

Stretching from Point Fermin to the Vincent Thomas Bridge, the San Pedro Arts & Cultural District is one of only 24 official California Cultural Districts, recognized by the California Arts Council for its historic character, artistic diversity, and economic vitality. Anchored by visual artists, performers, cultural spaces, and independent creatives, the district reflects a deep sense of place at the intersection of working industry and creative innovation.

The purpose of the Arts United San Pedro: Arts and Cultural District Coalition is to implement a framework that combines efforts to promote San Pedro’s authentic cultures and artists, including, but not limited to, visual, performing, digital artists, culture bearers, galleries, and entertainment venues with a unified approach to advocacy, marketing, and programming.

Arts United San Pedro is an artist coalition formed in 2017; the Partners include The San Pedro Waterfront Arts District, San Pedro Chamber of Commerce, Friends of the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, Angel’s Gate Cultural Center, The Grand Vision Foundation, and The San Pedro City Ballet, the local PIBID, and Windy Barnes, the founder of the The San Pedro Music Festival. Learn more at artsunitedsp.org.

