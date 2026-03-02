Inga Ellzey Billing Companies Logo

New resource shows the full impact of the 2026 Physician Fee Schedule changes and how dermatology practices can protect their revenue.

The 2026 Medicare update is a good reminder that reimbursement changes are rarely defined by a single number.” — Inga Ellzey

CASSELBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inga Ellzey Billing Companies, the top-rated dermatology billing revenue cycle management company since 1996, has published a new resource to help dermatology practices understand the implications of the 2026 CMS Medicare Physician Fee Schedule update and take proactive steps to protect their reimbursements.CMS finalized a 2026 Medicare conversion factor increase. However, dermatology practices may still experience reimbursement pressure due to RVU redistribution and practice expense adjustments within the Physician Fee Schedule. CMS also finalized a 2.5% efficiency adjustment applied to work RVUs across thousands of non-time-based services, along with reductions to certain facility practice expense RVUs. Because dermatology is a procedure-driven specialty, the net impact of these combined changes will vary significantly depending on a practice’s CPT code mix and site of service."The 2026 Medicare update is a good reminder that reimbursement changes are rarely defined by a single number," said Inga Ellzey. "While the increase to the conversion factor offers some stability, dermatology practices still need to pay close attention to shifts in RVUs, practice expense inputs, and site-of-service economics. Practices that understand their top codes, monitor early reimbursement patterns, and stay focused on documentation accuracy will be in the best position to adapt."Inga Ellzey Billing Companies works with dermatology practices nationwide to interpret what these updates mean at the code level and helping providers make informed operational decisions before revenue is impacted.For more information about Inga Ellzey Billing Companies, visit www.dermatologybilling.com About Inga Ellzey Billing CompaniesWith over 40 years of extensive experience in dermatology, Inga Ellzey is the nation's foremost expert on dermatology coding, documentation, reimbursement, and billing. She holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor's Degree in Medical Record Administration and is a Registered Health Information Administrator.Inga has spent the last 30 years as an educator, including teaching as an adjunct professor at the University of Central Florida. She served as a contracted speaker with Glaxo-Wellcome-SmithKline's dermatology division for ten years, addressing over 300 dermatology societies nationally. More than 14,000 providers and their staff attended these sessions.Founded by Inga in 1996, Inga Ellzey Billing Companies employs 160 U.S.-based employees while serving 120 dermatology practices and 470+ providers nationwide.

