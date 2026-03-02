Altitude Water Founder & CEO Jeff Szur Announced as 2026 Disasters Expo Miami Judge

Szur Will Offer His Expertise in the Realm of Disaster Relief and What Communities Can Do to Be More Proactive

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Szur, the dedicated Founder and CEO of South Florida’s Altitude Water as well as mind behind the company’s innovative, one-of-a-kind Disaster Relief Trailer (DRT), has been officially announced as one of the esteemed judges for this year’s Disasters Expo Miami , an annual event that brings together industry leaders, government agencies, first responders, suppliers, and professionals devoted to addressing the challenges brought on by disaster situations.Marking its 5th year and set for March 4-5th, 2026 in Miami, the Disasters Expo is the largest gathering in the nation focused on disaster preparation, response, and recovery. Over the years, it has welcomed more than 8000 attendees, more than 300 exhibitors, and several dozen key speakers advocating for community resilience, policy changes, and technological innovation. Attendees have the opportunity to network with developers designing products and services for disaster relief, including temporary housing, emergency management tech and software, infrastructure-strengthening solutions, drones/robots for rescue, and data-driven emergency mapping. Additionally, they can build connections with humanitarian leaders, NGOs, and government officials improving responses.As judge, Szur will be helping to evaluate exhibitors for awards, honoring those who have created the most impactful tools for disaster aid and who are fighting for better preparedness globally. Previously , Szur led his own booth during the event, showcasing Altitude’s powerful Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) that create pure, mineralized water by pulling humidity out of the air. The machines have been essential during disaster responses, such as following Hawaii’s Red Hill Water Crisis, Maui wildfires and Hurricane Helene as well as providing true water accessibility in regions all around the world.Since his last appearance at the expo, Altitude Water has also unveiled and deployed their DRT, a disaster-ready vehicle capable of providing pure drinking water, solar power energy, cell service, and internet service to in-need communities. The trailer was activated across Florida and North Carolina following 2024’s Hurricane Helene.“I am honored for the opportunity to be an integral part of this year’s expo,” said Szur. “For years, I’ve been an avid supporter of the event’s mission, taking to heart everything I have learned and using that knowledge to transform lives. I am proud to be at a point where I can offer invaluable input, paving the way for life-saving support ahead of this year’s anticipated storms. I’d like to thank organizations such as Samaritan’s Purse, World Vision, and GEM- stalwarts in the industry, but also the smaller less recognizable nonprofits such as Footprint Project and Maui Church of Christ for helping build the knowledge I compiled. It is no longer Government organizations such as FEMA that lead the charge but these tireless volunteers that make a real difference.”Szur added, “While it is impossible to stop disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires from occurring, we have the power to change the quality of our responses. Rather than focusing on a reactive approach, we need to be PROactive, having resources ready to go before a storm has even fully formed. This year’s expo will be a perfect opportunity to hone that message, and I look forward to it.”Samuel Griffiths, Event Director, added, “We are grateful to be welcoming Jeff Szur to this year’s Expo. His global knowledge and first-hand experiences responding to a myriad of disasters makes him uniquely qualified to provide feedback to exhibitors, and we are thankful for his work transforming lives while advocating for clean water accessibility and quality preparations.”Disasters Expo Miami 2026 will be held:Wednesday, March 4th-Thursday March 5th, 2026Miami Beach Convention Center1901 Convention Center Drive Miami Beach FL 33139More information: https://disasterexpomiami.com/ To learn more information about Altitude, visit: https://altitudewaterusa.com// About Altitude WaterAltitude Water is an award-winning leading manufacturer of several types of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) from residential and light commercial machines to heavy duty military-grade machines that produce water anytime, anywhere, as well as ozone purification systems for purifying ground and rainwater. Since 2008, Founder and CEO Jeff Szur has dedicated his career to the AWG sector, and in 2009 he developed the first ozone purification machine in Trinidad before bringing his knowledge to the U.S. market. For nearly 20 years, Szur has studied extensively the dangers of water scarcity, a rising global problem impacting over 4 billion people globally, as well as health problems caused by plastic in our environment and the microplastics in our water supply. A leader in innovation, Szur has developed the Disaster Relief Trailer for use during hurricane season which is capable of providing pure drinking water, solar power energy, cell service, and internet service to in-need communities.Altitude Water has partnered with non-profits Aquavera, Jean Felicien Gacha Foundation, and L’Oreal Women Sustainability Fund, Footprint Project, Compassion International, World Vision, Grassroots Aid Partnership, Noah’s Arc, Amy Grant, and Vince Gill, as well as, for-profit companies IFSC, African Solar Generation, and numerous suppliers.

