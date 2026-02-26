CE: Strengthen cooperation with Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to enhance Macao’s international competitiveness and influence

MACAU, February 26 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government will continue to strengthen communication and coordination with the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR, said today the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai.

Mr Sam made the remarks at a formal reception for Ms Bian Lixin, the recently-appointed Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR.

The MSAR Government looks forward to continue benefitting from the Office’s guidance, support and assistance in the MSAR’s various undertakings, said Mr Sam. Together, the MSAR Government and the Office aim to position Macao as a key platform for the country’s high-level opening-up and an important window for cultural exchange and mutual learning between Chinese civilisation and Western civilisation, thereby continuously enhancing Macao’s international competitiveness and global influence, the Chief Executive added.

Mr Sam noted that the Office has consistently implemented the principle of “diplomacy for the people and diplomacy for Macao’s benefit”, and has respected the full and accurate upholding of the principles of “One country, two systems”, “Macao people governing Macao”, and a high degree of autonomy for Macao.

The Office strictly abides by the Constitution and the Basic Law of Macao, implements the foreign policy of the Central Government, safeguards national sovereignty, security and development interests, and protects the legitimate rights and interests of Macao residents overseas. It has made significant contributions to promoting the long-term prosperity and stability of the MSAR and advancing the high-quality development of the “One country, two systems” principle, said the Chief Executive.

At today’s occasion, Mr Sam took the opportunity to express his highest respect and heartfelt gratitude to Commissioner Bian, the Office’s staff, and outgoing Commissioner Liu Xianfa, as well as other friends who have made positive contributions to Macao’s external affairs.

China’s diplomacy, woven using wisdom and courage, has composed a grand chapter befitting a major nation, noted Mr Sam. The nation’s prosperity, strength and steadfast support are Macao’s greatest source of confidence and resilience in overcoming all challenges and moving forward with determination.

Over the past year, the MSAR Government has worked closely with all sectors of society, achieving steady progress and making fresh advances across various fields. Public administration reforms have been deepened comprehensively, and governance effectiveness continues to improve. Macao’s economy and society have achieved stable growth, with accelerated progress in appropriate economic diversification. The Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin has made new strides, further strengthening integration between Macao and Hengqin. The joint hosting in 2025 – by Guangdong Province, the Hong Kong SAR, and the Macao SAR – of the 15th National Games, 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympic Games, demonstrated the vitality and dynamism of the “One country, two systems” principle, said the Chief Executive.

During Mr Sam’s recent duty visit to Beijing, President Xi Jinping and the Central Government respectively expressed their care and high recognition for Macao’s development and the work of the MSAR Government over the past year. These achievements have not come easily, and are indivisible from the dedicated efforts made by the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as other departments of the Central Government in Macao, said Mr Sam.

The year 2026 marks the beginning of the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan and the year for formulating and start implementing the city’s Third Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development, said Mr Sam. The MSAR Government will unite and lead all sectors of society to thoroughly implement President Xi Jinping’s important speeches, actively align with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan, and formulate and implement the city’s Third Five-Year Plan. The MSAR Government will uphold and improve the executive-led system, resolutely safeguard national security and social stability, steadily advance economic diversification, accelerate the development of the Cooperation Zone, promote the growth of patriotic and Macao-loving forces, and further enhance governance effectiveness, the Chief Executive said.

Regarding external affairs, Mr Sam said that the MSAR will leverage its positioning as “One Centre, One Platform, One Base” and “One Highland”, fully utilising its unique advantages of connecting the mainland with the outside world and blending Chinese and Western cultures.

Macao will further strengthen two-way openness, expand its international network, actively participate in the high-quality development of “the Belt and Road” initiative, promote multifaceted and mutually-beneficial cooperation with Portuguese-speaking and Spanish-speaking countries, and build itself into a key gateway for the country’s high-level opening-up and an important window for cultural exchange and mutual learning between civilisations, added Mr Sam.