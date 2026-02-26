Press Releases

02/26/2026

Attorney General Tong Files Brief Defending Birthright Citizenship at U.S. Supreme Court

Multistate Coalition Warns of Devastating Impacts to Children Nationwide

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong joined a multistate coalition today defending birthright citizenship at the U.S. Supreme Court, standing up to President Trump’s illegal effort to rewrite the Constitution and overturn federal law.

On his first day in office in 2025, President Trump issued an executive order to end birthright citizenship for countless children born in the United States to immigrant parents, in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and Section 1401 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). Groups of States immediately filed two lawsuits challenging the Order, one in the Western District of Washington and one in the District of Massachusetts. Both suits were successful, repeatedly obtaining nationwide preliminary injunctions that blocked this Executive Order from ever taking effect.

The Supreme Court is now considering the validity of this Order in the context of a challenge brought by a class of children who would lose citizenship under the order, Barbara v. Trump. Amici – including 24 attorneys general – submit today’s brief to explain why this Executive Order violates the Citizenship Clause, binding Supreme Court precedent, and the INA, and explain how the Order would impose significant harms on States and their residents.

“This is not a close call. The Constitution could not be more clear. If you are born on American soil, you are an American. The alternative is an unworkable chaos that would leave thousands of babies in an untenable legal limbo. But the fact that Trump is dead wrong has not stopped him from seeking to inflict serious harm on American families like my own. We’re fighting with everything we’ve got to defend the essential character of our nation,” said Attorney General Tong.

For Attorney General Tong, this fight is personal. Born in Hartford, Connecticut in 1973, he became the first United States citizen in his immediate family by right of his birth on American soil. He was the first Asian American elected to state office in Connecticut history, and the first Chinese American to be elected Attorney General in the nation. Attorney General Tong was at the Supreme Court for oral arguments on the case on May 15.

Birthright citizenship dates back centuries—including to pre-Civil War America. Although the Supreme Court’s notorious decision in Dred Scott denied birthright citizenship to the descendants of slaves, the post-Civil War United States adopted the Fourteenth Amendment to protect citizenship for children born in the country. As the amicus brief explains, the U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld birthright citizenship, regardless of the immigration status of the baby’s parents. In addition, Congress codified birthright citizenship into law twice, first in 1940 and then again in 1952.

If allowed to stand, this Executive Order—for the first time since the Fourteenth Amendment was adopted in 1868—would mean thousands of babies born each year who otherwise would have been citizens will no longer enjoy the privileges and benefits of citizenship.

The children stripped of their citizenship lose their most basic rights and will be forced to live under a threat of deportation. Some babies will be stateless, lacking a home country to return to. They will lose eligibility for a wide range of federal services and programs. They will lose their ability obtain a Social Security number and, as they age, to work lawfully. And they will lose their right to vote, serve on juries, and run for certain offices. Despite the Constitution’s guarantee of citizenship, thousands of children will—for the first time—lose their ability to fully and fairly be a part of American society as a citizen with all its benefits and privileges.

In addition to harming hundreds of thousands of residents, the States’ filing explains that the order significantly harms the States too. Among other things, States will lose federal funding to programs they administer, such as Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and foster care and adoption assistance programs, which all turn at least in part on the citizenship status of the resident being served. States will also be required—at considerable expense—to immediately begin modifying their operation and administration of benefits programs to account for this change, which will impose significant burdens on multiple agencies that operate programs for the benefit of the States’ residents.

Even more alarming, although the order President Trump signed indicates it would only apply to babies born after certain date, there is no reason to believe the Trump Administration will stop there if a court sides with its theories. The citizenship of countless Americans could be called into question, including those accorded birthright citizenship decades ago.

The coalition joining today’s filing includes New Jersey, Washington, Massachusetts, California, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin, as well as San Francisco.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov