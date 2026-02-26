Studycat Helps Heritage-Language Families Build Daily Routines With a Safe, Ad-Free Children's Language App

Studycat introduces a routine-based approach to help heritage-language families support daily practice with a safe, ad-free children’s language app at home now.

Our goal is to help families make their home language part of everyday life through short, playful moments that fit into routines while giving parents trust in a safe, ad-free learning environment.” — CEO

HK, HONG KONG, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As multilingual households look for practical ways to maintain a home language alongside the dominant language of school, Studycat , maker of language-learning apps for early learners, today shared a routine-based framework for heritage-language practice using short, repeatable activities. The guidance is being released in connection with International Mother Language Day 2026, which UNESCO is marking on Feb. 20, 2026, under the theme “Youth voices on multilingual education.” Studycat’s resources are designed for children ages 2–8 and support language learning through play in a safe, ad-free environment.Families exploring a children's language app for heritage-language routines can review Studycat’s apps and learning resources, including parent tips and play-based activity guidance, at https://studycat.com/ The announcement addresses a common challenge in heritage-language families: consistent, low-friction exposure. Research summarized by the Immigration Initiative at Harvard notes that in the United States, children ages 5–17 who speak a heritage language at home represent 22.6% of the K–12 student population. The same educator brief also notes that heritage-language skills can be vulnerable to loss when children enter environments where the home language is not supported.UNESCO’s 2026 event highlights the need for inclusive access to education, information, and digital spaces in one’s own language. In that context, Studycat is positioning a “small daily routine” approach as a practical strategy for maintaining heritage-language exposure.What Studycat is sharingStudycat’s framework is built around three principles reflected across the company’s learning resources and family guidance:- Make exposure frequent and predictable: Short, scheduled sessions can help practice become a habit.- Use varied, age-appropriate materials: Combine songs, stories, games, and printables to support repetition.- Prioritize kid-safe design and privacy: Studycat states that its apps are ad-free and appropriate for ages 3 and up.Why routines matter for heritage-language householdsHeritage-language learning at home often competes with school routines and the dominant-language media environment. The Harvard educator briefly notes that when children shift to using only the majority language at home, communication can become difficult for some caregivers. Studycat’s routine framework pairs language exposure with moments families already repeat, such as breakfast, car rides, bath time, or bedtime stories.Studycat’s perspective aligns with practical guidance in early language learning: children benefit from consistent, meaningful exposure that connects to everyday life. In a blog post on everyday exposure, Studycat emphasizes regular input as a driver of vocabulary growth and speech pattern learning over time.Studycat product context for families and educatorsFounded in 2000, Studycat develops language-learning apps for children that teach through short, interactive activities intended to feel like play. On its “About” page, the company reports 16 million app store downloads and five language apps: English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese.About StudycatStudycat builds language-learning apps and learning resources designed for early learners. The company’s play-based approach uses interactive games, stories, and songs to support vocabulary, comprehension, and pronunciation across five language apps: English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese.

