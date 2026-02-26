DPS Arrests Gulf Cartel Member for Human Smuggling Under Operation Lone Star (South Texas Region)

WESLACO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a confirmed Gulf Cartel member this week in Starr Co. as part of a joint operation with the United States Border Patrol (USBP) during Operation Lone Star.

On Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, just after 4:30 p.m., a DPS Trooper attempted to stop a silver Chevy Blazer for a traffic violation on US 83 in Rio Grande City, Texas. The driver refused to stop, and a high-speed vehicle pursuit began. The driver, along with three passengers, eventually exited the vehicle and took off toward the rear of a nearby residence. Troopers immediately located and apprehended the driver and the three passengers, who were identified as three illegal immigrants.

The driver, Juan Gonzalez, 24, of Rio Grande City, Texas, was charged with three counts of smuggling of persons and evading arrest. The three illegal immigrants from El Salvador and Mexico were referred to Border Patrol.

Through further investigation, with the assistance of DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and Border Patrol, Gonzalez was identified and confirmed as a Gulf Cartel member with ties to the cartel operating in Miguel Aleman, Mexico.

The United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas, filed federal charges in the case, and Gonzalez was taken into federal custody.

Video of the incident is available here.

