PanTerra Publishes Streams.AI Buyer’s Guide for Microsoft Teams Calling for Confident AI-Ready Decisions in 2026

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PanTerra Networks today announced the release of its Microsoft Teams Phone System Complete Buyer’s Guide for 2026, created for IT leaders and business decision-makers evaluating Microsoft Teams calling options and AI-powered communications. The guide provides a clear framework for comparing licensing, total cost of ownership, operational requirements, and resilience during Microsoft Teams outages.

Many organizations adopt Microsoft Teams calling, expecting a straightforward add-on. In practice, buyers often face multiple licensing paths and calling configurations, along with a critical operational risk. The Buyer’s Guide highlights that when Microsoft Teams experiences an outage, Microsoft Teams Phone calling can be impacted, and there is no automatic failover.

The guide also outlines how Streams.AI approaches continuity differently. Streams.AI works within Microsoft Teams when Microsoft Teams is available and is designed to keep communications running during an outage through the Streams.AI desktop and mobile applications, as well as supported IP phones.

What the Buyer’s Guide Covers

The Buyer’s Guide is organized around the questions Microsoft Teams buyers need to answer before committing to a calling model:

1) Total cost of ownership and licensing complexity

The guide includes cost examples showing how Microsoft Teams Phone deployments can add up once licensing and connectivity components are included. It also compares those costs to Streams.AI in a 100-user scenario.

2) Business continuity during Microsoft Teams outages

The guide explains the practical impact of Microsoft Teams downtime on calling and outlines continuity options, including the differences between Microsoft Teams Phone and Streams.AI.

3) AI-driven call handling for a better caller experience

Streams.AI includes Luna AI, an AI-powered voice receptionist designed for natural, conversational routing. Callers can speak normally to reach the right person or department.

Built for Microsoft Teams Buyers Who Want Clarity

The Buyer’s Guide is intended for organizations deciding between Microsoft Teams calling options such as Calling Plans, Operator Connect, and Direct Routing, and for Microsoft Teams who want to understand how AI and continuity fit into the decision. It also explains how Streams.AI delivers calling and communications in Microsoft Teams without requiring Microsoft Teams Phone licenses, Microsoft Calling Plans, or Direct Routing infrastructure.

To download the Streams.AI Microsoft Teams Phone System Complete Buyer’s Guide for 2026, visit PanTerra Networks or request a copy from the team.

- Download the Buyer’s Guide

- Talk to Sales

- Request a Demo

About PanTerra Streams.AI

Streams.AI is PanTerra’s unified communications platform that operates inside Microsoft Teams and supports business calling and communications with an independent architecture designed for continuity. Streams.AI also includes Luna AI for intelligent call routing and handling.

Learn more at: www.panterranetworks.com

Phone: 1-800-805-0558

Email: info@panterranetworks.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.