WARNER ROBINS, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Demaria Williams, 36, of Byron, has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the trafficking and exploitation of a 13-year-old female in Houston County.

Williams is the fourth and final defendant to be convicted in this case. Those previously convicted include Noe Borremeo Hernandez – an illegal immigrant who was residing in Kathleen and purchased the child for sex.

“Four predators are off our streets and behind bars thanks to the dedicated work of our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit,” said Carr. “Once we start an investigation, we won’t rest until every victim is safe and every trafficker is brought to justice. This is exactly why we established a regional office in Macon, and we’re fighting each day to combat human trafficking in our state.”

This case was investigated by Chief Human Trafficking Investigator Bryan Kimbell and prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Maggie Meetze. Both serve in Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, which recently expanded to include a new regional office in Macon.

Case Summary

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit initiated its investigation after a 13-year-old child disclosed that she was sold for sex in Warner Robins, Georgia. Three individuals were subsequently indicted in December 2024: Emma-Lee Garcia, Noe Borromeo Hernandez and Brian Tequan Smith. All three of those defendants were convicted and sentenced to prison.

In continuing with the investigation of the case, Chief Human Trafficking Investigator Bryan Kimbell was able to identify that Williams also participated in the trafficking of the child. Specifically, Williams responded to online ads posted of the child by defendant Garcia, traveled to a hotel where Garcia harbored the child, and statutorily raped the child.

A summary of all convictions and sentences is included below.

Demaria Marshawn Williams:

On Feb. 25, 2026, Demaria Williams pleaded guilty to the following charges:

1 count of Statutory Rape

1 count of Pandering of a Person under the Age of 18

He was sentenced to 25 years, with the first eight years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. Williams is also required to register as a sex offender.

Emma-Lee Garcia:

Emma-Lee Garcia posted online advertisements selling the child for sex, harbored the child in a motel in Houston County for the purpose of commercial sex, and benefitted financially from the sale of the child.

She was convicted of the following charges in May 2025:

5 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

Garcia was sentenced to 40 years, with the first 18 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. She is also required to register as a sex offender.

Noe Borromeo Hernandez:

Noe Borromeo Hernandez purchased the child for sex.

He was convicted of the following charges in August 2025:

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

2 counts of Child Molestation

1 count of Statutory Rape

Hernandez was sentenced to 25 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison. He currently has an ICE detainer and is expected to be deported following the completion of his prison sentence.

Brian Tequan Smith:

Brian Tequan Smith molested the child, introduced the child to defendant Garcia, and later solicited the child for sexual servitude.

He was convicted of the following charges in October 2025:

2 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

1 count of Aggravated Child Molestation

1 count of Statutory Rape

Smith was sentenced to 25 years, with the first five years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured more than 70 criminal convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children. This Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Macon and Augusta.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.