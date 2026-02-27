GT MEDIA EUROPE LAUNCHES ITB GLOBAL TRAVEL COLLECTION TO MARK 60 YEARS OF ICONIC GLOBAL TRAVEL EVENT, ITB BERLIN

Launch Edition 2026

First-ever official annual of the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show® to debut at ITB Berlin in March 2026, in print and online

BERLIN, GERMANY, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GT Media Europe has announced the launch of ITB Global Travel Collection , a new premium publication created to mark the 60th anniversary of ITB Berlin , the World’s Leading Travel Trade ShowLaunching at ITB Berlin 2026, (March 3-5), ITB Global Travel Collection is the first-ever official annual of the trade fair. This high-end publication is designed as a both a commemorative edition and a future-focused reference, capturing the ideas, innovations and leadership taking travel forward for the next six decades.Produced in close collaboration with ITB Berlin, ITB Global Travel Collection connects the past, present and future of tourism through exclusive interviews with industry leaders, destination and market deep dives, expert analysis and data-driven insight. Editorial themes include sustainability and responsible growth, technology and transformation, emerging markets, investment and mega projects, and the changing expectations of travellers worldwide.The publication will be distributed across the exhibition at ITB Berlin 2026, which takes place at the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds, Berlin ExpoCenter City.ITB Berlin attendees will find ITB Global Travel Collection at exhibition stands, hall entrance dispensers, the Buyers Circle Lounge, the Media Centre and other high-footfall locations, as well as selected hotels across Berlin. A digital edition will be available via the official ITB Berlin website before, during and after the show, remaining accessible throughout 2026 and enhanced with video interviews recorded live at ITB Berlin.Khaled Algaay, Publisher at GT Media Europe, said: “ITB Berlin has been a major driving force in the global travel industry for 60 years, evolving alongside the sector while remaining its most important meeting place. The ITB Global Travel Collection was created to reflect that journey; honouring the past, while capturing the ideas, partnerships and leadership that will define the future of travel.”He added: “As the official annual of ITB Berlin, this publication carries the same authority and global perspective as the show itself. It is designed to be read, referenced and shared long after the exhibition doors close.”Deborah Rothe, Director of ITB Berlin, commented: “Since its first edition in 1966, ITB Berlin has been a place where the world of travel comes together to exchange ideas, build trust and decide what comes next. Over six decades, the formats, technologies and destinations have changed, but the spirit of connection has remained constant.”She continued: “ITB Global Travel Collection captures that spirit beautifully. It reflects the people, conversations and moments that define ITB Berlin today, while looking ahead to the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of tourism. As we mark this milestone year, the publication reinforces ITB’s role not just as a marketplace, but as a platform for dialogue, leadership and progress.”Printed on recyclable and responsibly sourced paper, ITB Global Travel Collection aligns with ITB Berlin’s long-standing commitment to sustainability, climate action and responsible tourism, as well as GT Media Europe’s sustainable publishing mandate.First held in 1966, ITB Berlin began as a modest industry gathering and has since grown into the central meeting point for the global travel and tourism sector. Today, the show brings together more than 100,000 attendees, over 5,800 exhibitors, and participants from more than 190 countries, alongside 24,000 convention delegates and 400 international speakers, making it the most influential platform of its kind.The ITB Global Travel Collection forms part of GT Media Europe’s portfolio of high-profile industry publications produced in partnership with leading global events and institutions, reaching senior decision-makers, policymakers and influencers across the travel and tourism ecosystem.View or download the digital edition of ITB Global Travel Collection at https://bit.ly/itb60 //ENDS//

