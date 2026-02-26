The American Academy of Case Management Marks 25 Years of Excellence in Education and Certification

THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF CASE MANAGEMENT Professional Case Manager Case Management Conference Case Management Data Health Care Insurance

The American Academy of Case Management Celebrates it's 25th Anniversary

Professional certification distinguishes competent practitioners from truly exceptional ones. It demonstrates commitment to excellence, validates expertise, and positions professionals for success! ” — Dominick L. Flarey, Ph.D, MBA, RN, FACHE

WARREN, OH, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Academy of Case Management (AACM), a division of the American Institute of Health Care Professionals Inc., celebrates 25 years of providing comprehensive case management certification and fellowship programs to healthcare professionals across the United States as well as internationally. Since its establishment, AACM has distinguished itself as a leading authority in case management education, offering rigorous certification standards that advance professional practice and elevate patient care outcomes.

Over the past quarter century, AACM has certified thousands of registered, social workers, physicians, and other healthcare professionals through its specialized case management certification program. The program awards successful candidates fellowship status, designated by the prestigious FAACM credentials, signifying Fellowship and Certification in the American Academy of Case Management. This certification demonstrates advanced knowledge and commitment to excellence in the case management specialty.

The certification program requires completion of five comprehensive continuing education courses totaling 170 contact hours of board approved ce. covering essential topics including case management theory and process, roles and applications, and managed health care. The four-year certification and Fellowship maintains professional currency through ongoing education and practice requirements, ensuring certified case managers remain at the forefront of industry advancements and best practices.

"The competitive advantage conferred by professional certification cannot be overstated. Healthcare organizations recognize certified professionals as credentialed experts who bring specialized knowledge to their roles. This recognition translates into enhanced marketability, increased career mobility, and access to leadership positions that might otherwise remain out of reach. Certification also opens doors to specialized practice areas. When pursuing advancement in professional case management practice today, formal credentials provide the foundation for establishing the credibility that health care organizations are seeking. This specialized case management certification allows professionals to differentiate themselves in crowded markets and command recognition for their focused expertise., says Dominick L. Flarey, Ph.D, MBA, RN, FACHE, President & Executive Director of AACM."

Case Management Courses

Our case management courses are very important part of our Fellowship and Certification process. Choosing the case manager continuing education program from the American Academy of Case Management (AACM) means taking a rewarding and enriching set of courses that prepares you to receive the Case Management Fellowship and case management certification. With flexible scheduling, faculty mentoring support, and in-depth courses, these certified case manager continuing education courses can easily help you stay on top of new advancements that advance your level of care and your career.

Our courses are all provided in dedicated online classroom in which our students have 24 hour access to. Students may take up to two-years to complete the curriculum of core courses to complete their programs. They may accelerate in their education program as they wish or plan their education according to their own schedules. Faculty mentoring is available to the students. Best practices texts are utilized along with support videos to enhance the learning experience. All examinations are taken online.

The courses provide students with a rich and high quality education in all dimensions of professional health care case management. Students study theory, concepts and applications in clinical practice. Other important topics include legal and ethical considerations related to the practice of case management as well as standards of professional practice. The continuum of case is studied as it relates to the role of today's professional case manager. Other roles such as the role of the nurse practitioner in utilization review and in the insurance industry are also examined, as well as the case manager as independent practitioner.

Role of the Professional Health Care Case Manager

The certified case manager is a health care professional who incorporates the theory and practice applications of case management into the clinical role. Case management is a care delivery model that is focused on managing the components of care for patients within or across the continuum of care, with the goals of achieving quality care outcomes and financial appropriateness. A case manager oversees the processes of care delivered to patients, works collaboratively and provides leadership to the health care team, and is committed to the organization’s goals for professional case management services. A case manager has often been referred to as the “captain of the ship,” as their role is designed to provide both leadership and management to the patients’ care plans. They are the coordinators of patient care delivery, as well as the patient advocate and quality and costs experts of the health care team.

Overall, the role of the case manager in health care includes the care components of patient assessment, planning of care, coordinating and facilitating care plans for patients, working within and across the continuum of care, evaluating care provided, reassessing, mapping of care , evaluation, cost and quality containment strategies and patient advocacy. Case management may also be referred to as care management or disease management; although disease management is often a unique model of care management.

The role is most often undertaken by registered nurses and social workers. Some physicians practice in case management, as well as other allied health care professionals. The role is very broad today in health care delivery as the role is really defined more by the needs and goals of individual organizations, versus one consistent role model of case management practice. The mission of the organization drives the details of the role model of care management.

Certified case managers must be educated and be able to apply the theory and concepts of case management regardless of the setting of the practice or the job description defined by an employer. Education programs are designed to be comprehensive for this purpose.



AACM has consistently demonstrated its commitment to supporting healthcare professionals throughout their certification journey. The organization extends grace and reciprocity to professionals whose previous certifying bodies have discontinued services, providing pathways to maintain their credentials and continue their professional development. This dedication to the healthcare community has earned AACM recognition as an organization that goes above and beyond standard certification services.

The certification is designed to enhance professional marketability, expand healthcare practice capabilities, and provide national recognition for advanced specialty knowledge. Certified case managers gain access to a professional network of recognized healthcare specialists and are viewed as credentialed experts in their practice specialty.

As AACM enters its next chapter, the organization remains dedicated to advancing case management education and supporting healthcare professionals in achieving excellence in patient-centered care coordination.

About American Academy of Case Management

The American Academy of Case Management is a professional certification organization serving healthcare professionals through comprehensive case management education and fellowship programs. As a division of the American Institute of Health Care Professionals Inc., AACM provides nationally recognized certification that establishes standards of professional advanced practice in case management. For more information please visit our website online.



