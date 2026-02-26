Cunningham Falls State Park Hosts 2026 Maple Syrup Festival Two Weekends in March

February 26, 2026

Visitors can get a taste of sweet Maryland tradition



Maryland DNR photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources invites everyone to come celebrate the annual Maple Syrup Festival at Cunningham Falls State Park, the weekends of March 14-15 and March 21-22.

During this event, held annually for more than 50 years, guests can gather around the Sugar Shack to watch park staff demonstrate the traditional way of boiling sap into syrup.

Live bluegrass music will fill the air each day of the event as Maryland-made maple syrup is served over a hot pancake and sausage breakfast. Guests can take a hayride through the Maple Grove to see how Park Rangers collect sap from trees.

Events take place each day of the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A sign language interpreter will be stationed at the Sugar Shack all four days of the festival. A suggested $5 donation per person is requested at entrance. Pancake breakfast and festival merchandise is available during the festival hours for an extra cost.

Proceeds from the Maple Syrup Festival benefit the nonprofit Friends of Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks.

This event is ADA accessible and program will include American Sign Language interpreters all four days.

The park opens at 10 a.m. and closes at sunset. Pets are permitted on a leash, outside only. Visitors may contact 301-271-7574 for more information.